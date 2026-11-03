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Rob from Love Is Blind addresses ‘crash out’ on the show and further tries to defend his actions

‘We’re all human’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Rob really showed his true colours in the latest Love Is Blind season 11 episode drop. Michaella ended things with him, admitting there was no way she could marry him, after an abysmal meet up with his friends, and then him kicking off at the cast get together. 

When Michaella met up with Rob and his friends, it quickly went sour. The men got drunk, and one of Rob’s friends asked if Michaella was happy to “jerk Rob off” when he got tired, and thought it acceptable to request if she had OnlyFans. Rob said nothing, and instead kicked off when they were refused more drinks. 

The very next day, Rob and Michaella headed to a mixer with the rest of the cast. Again, Rob blew off the handle. He got angry, insisted he spoke to other female cast members, and clearly hated it when Michaella did the same, chatting to the beekeeper

When Rob could see he’d made Sarah upset, and that Michaella was in the toilet crying, he said he “loved it”. It was a terrible display of an ego getting hurt. In an interview, Michaella admitted Rob’s outburst was “scary” for her, and she didn’t enjoy being there.

Michaella and Rob on Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

‘We’re all human and just have to continue to work towards being better’

Rob has since addressed his behaviour, and while he admitted he got things wrong, he again tried to make excuses. “I probably should have handled it in a more mature way and not crashed out,” Rob admitted to Netflix’s Tudum.

“I was getting frustrated with the cameras in my face constantly.” However, he insisted he would “never in my life be aggressive towards a girl”. 

He tried to explain his actions at the mixer, and put it down to everyone in the cast being “fake,” rather than any sort of jealousy towards Michaella and the beekeeper, Matt. “I thought everything was bullsh*t,” Rob said. “I know that people found love, but I thought at the moment, it’s just all for the show. It’s all for the camera.”

He said he felt the relationship falling apart in that moment at the party. “I felt it crashing down,” he said. “I was letting everyone down.”

Rob on Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

As he did on the show, he then went on to explain his actions being down to things going on in his life, such as recently losing his father. “I could have handled things a little bit differently towards the end, but there was a lot of anxiety in my life, a lot of pressure,” Rob explained.

Reflecting on the experience, Rob said he does wish he had stayed “calm” and been more “even-keeled.” He said: “If I hurt somebody, that wasn’t my intent.” He added: “We’re all human and just have to continue to work towards being better, I guess. I know who I am when I look in the mirror in the morning, and if America doesn’t, that’s on them.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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