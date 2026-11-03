Cardiff University makes the world’s top 200 for graduate employability in 2027

Cardiff Uni secured a place among the world’s top 200 universities for graduate employability, but has slipped down the rankings since last year

3 hours ago

Cardiff University has been ranked 197th globally for graduate employability for 2027, falling four spots from last year.

Cardiff placed 14th among UK universities in the 2027 Global Employability University Ranking, published by Times Higher Education. It was the only Welsh university to feature in the ranking.

Despite the positive overall result, Cardiff actually dropped four places globally from its previous position of 193rd in 2026.

Taking the top three places for employability for 2027 are the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, and Imperial College London (who’s really surprised?).

How are the universities ranked?

The ranking featured 300 universities across 47 countries and is based on the opinions of employers and recruiters at major companies worldwide.

It assesses which universities employers believe best prepare students for the workplace, taking into account graduates’ skills, employment prospects and how effectively institutions equip them for their future careers.

Is your degree enough to land you a job?

For Cardiff students, the results could be a reminder that getting a degree is only one part of securing a graduate job.

Between endless library sessions, coursework deadlines and trying to maintain some sort of social life, students are already putting in the hours. But how much does studying at Cardiff actually help when it comes to getting hired?

With graduate roles becoming increasingly competitive, work experience, practical skills and industry connections can all play an important role in securing employment after university.

Despite its slight drop in the global rankings, Cardiff remains among the top 200 universities worldwide and is the only Welsh institution to make the list.

But are Cardiff students confident that their degrees will help them land their dream jobs after graduation? That’s a little more uncertain.

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