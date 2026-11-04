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These are men you’re guaranteed to encounter at university in Leeds

From the underground DJs to the weekly Warehouse attendees, here are all the men you’ll meet

phoebe postlethwaite | Guides

Across the six major universities in Leeds, there are huge differences in size, uni culture, lifestyle, student intake and more. However, there’s one thing that is guaranteed to be present at every single one: An unfortunately large selection of disappointing men.

From matcha-drinking men who think quoting Sylvia Plath is the key to every woman’s heart, to boys who will never love you as much as rugby and a Wednesday night at Mischief, here are six men you’re guaranteed to encounter if you’re at uni in Leeds.

The Hinge warrior

via Unsplash

Perhaps not exactly local to Leeds, but the Hinge warrior is a staple in the modern uni experience.

While you may not have seen him physically manifested, he will always appear on your Hinge feed.

With the same generic profile of an action shot during a hockey game and relationship goals of “short term- open to long,” the Hinge Warrior is a a key stereotype you’ll encounter when trying to date in Leeds.

Found: In your Hinge likes.

The DJ

After finding his roots in first year flat parties across varying accommodation kitchens, the DJ is perhaps the most quintessentially stereotypical Leeds guy.

After first year, many Leeds DJs graduate to either a basement room in Hyde Park, or a counter-top at house party. While the techno and house mixes can get quite tiresome, the DJ is the backbone of all Hyde Park house parties and a staple of Leeds’s university culture.

Found: Below ground level anywhere in Hyde Park.

The performative male

Perhaps more local to the Uni of Leeds campus, the performative male can be spotted swaggering across campus in his Carhartt jeans, enjoying some Fontaines D.C in his Apple wired headphones.

Populae hotspots for the performative male include the Parkinson Court café (enjoying a chai, of course), or attending a gig at Hyde Park Book Club in the evening.

If in conversation with the Performative Male, be prepared to hear all about Anthony Bourdain, his gap year, capitalism, and where he’ll be skiing in February. 

Found: Reading feminist literature on a bench in Woodhouse Moor.

The rugby guy

A key stereotype across both Uni of and Beckett is the not-so-humble rugby guy.

Whether he’s union or league, the Rugby Guy predominantly moves in herds with his teammates, typically on his way to Golden Beam.

He’ll find his peak popularity during Varsity, where Uni of Leeds students are intent on reminding everyone else that while Beckett may have won the men’s final, Uni of Leeds has taken home the Varsity cup.

Found: Any spoons in Leeds, or traumatising a fresher at a sports social pres.

The econ guy

via Unsplash

The economics guy’s uniform has a strict requirement of a muted tone quarter zip or gilet, making him easy to spot across campus. Having watched the first season of Industry and subsequently setting up a Trading212 account, the econ guy is on the more insufferable side of the types of men you will encounter at uni in Leeds. 

Found: Checking their stocks and shares ISA on floor 10 in Eddy B.

The Mischief menace

A stereotype only found between 1-4am on a Wednesday, the Mischief menace can often be found Treb in hand, head-to-toe in fancy dress. From a caveman to a cowboy, the Mischief menace has impressive weekly attendance and an impressive collection of fancy dress.

Found: On the Warehouse pole or at the Headingley fancy dress shop.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook. 

Featured image via Unsplash

phoebe postlethwaite | Guides
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