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Sister of 20-year-old pilot in private jet crash speaks out and condemns ‘disrespectful’ posts

‘Please, this is the hardest moment’

Kieran Galpin | News

Amidst the tragedy involving the crashed private jet, the conversation around 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueira has become increasingly problematic. 

Almost immediately, certain right-wing publications zeroed in on the fact that Nathalia is young and a woman. The conversation followed suit on social media, sparking countless inherently misogynistic posts questioning her skill, qualifications, and role on the plane. 

At the same time, artificial intelligence is being employed to generate renderings of the crash with concerning detail. Some even invented what the inside of the plane crash would have been like, earning a firm response from Nathalia Gadelha Filgueira’s sister. 

Earlier this week, Nathalia’s sister, Giulia Spencer, shared a statement from one of the late pilot’s students. 

Credit: Instagram

The original post read: “I don’t want to hear the ATC recording of my former flight instructor screaming in her final moments. I don’t want to watch 4K flight simulator graphics recreating the moment the person who signed me off to fly solo crashed into the ground.

“But somehow, it’s becoming impossible to avoid this content when people keep creating and reposting these disrespectful, attention-seeking, AI-generated posts without a second thought. There are real people, families, friends and colleagues behind these tragedies. Not everything needs to be turned into content for views. Have
some respect.”

Giulia agreed with the sentiment, posting the statement to her own Instagram story and adding: “Please give us respect and space. Please, this is the hardest moment in my families lives.

“I don’t want to hear or see a simulation of how this happened. Let her rest in peace.”

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueira’s mum also spoke out 

Credit: Threads

Credit: Threads

Following the tragedy, the families of the victims issued a lengthy joint statement. Shortly after, Nathalia’s mother spoke to The New York Post about her daughter. 

“I wanted her to live her dream, but I knew that her dream was going to be the thing that would take her away from me. I knew that a plane was gonna take her away from me. I always knew it, but I was so proud of her. I know she was living her dream,” she said. 

Authorities are still investigating the crash and what happened in the moments leading to it. 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Threads/Instagram 

More on: News Planes US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
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