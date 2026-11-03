‘It’s more than just a stache!’: An inside look to Movember at York 2026

Your guide to what Movember is and how you can get involved!

7 hours ago

November has begun, and with that, the return of Movember.

Movember is an annual charity event that takes place every November to raise awareness for men’s mental and physical health issues.

This week, The York Tab had the opportunity to speak to the University of York’s Movember representatives, Kieran and Gibran, about their plans for Movember at York

The charity aims to bring awareness to men’s health issues

The central aim of Movember is open up the conversation of topics concerning men’s physical and mental health. The central focus’ being conversations about Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Suicide prevention.

Since it’s founding in 2003, Movember has become know for its trademark moustache. With many people recognising it through the attempts of men to shave their facial hair and growth their best moustache over the course of the month. Its through this activity that men have aimed to open up the conversation on mental and physical health.

‘It’s more than just a stache!’

When The York Tab had the opportunity to speak to both Kieran and Gibran, there message and incentive this year was clear: “It’s about more than just a stache!”

Keiran, who is returning as a Movember representative for a second year, explained to us that his central aim for this year is, “a full campus buy in.

“I want York to be vibrant during the month and filled with fin and challenging fundraising for such a good cause.”

Gibran seconded this, adding: “It’s about starting conversations, funding research, and reminding men that it’s okay to ask for help.”

He added, that “Too many men in our lived are dying too young. It’s heart-breaking to think how many fathers, brothers, and friends we’ve lost not just to cancer, but to silence, to pride, and to the idea that men have to face things alone.”

A full campus buy in

With it only being a few days into Movember, it is evident that the University of York had already started a full campus buy in.

When The York Tab asked how people could get involved and support the cause, they pointed us to events taking place across campus; a charity running tournament taking place on November 28th, the Lacrosse club is set to hold a lacrosse tournament, while Gibran and Kieran intend to host a sports day at the end of month.

For those who are simply looking to donate money, many of the university sports clubs have set out their own Movember challenges, motivating people to donate by promising to take part in challenges. From beer miles, to wearing their full kits to lectures, to wax strips; it is evident the sport societies are all in.

When speaking to Kieran about how individuals to get involved, he shared with The York Tab, “One of my main aims is to get people involved, even if they aren’t fundraising individually.

“Whether that’s going to a band night or even just going to a nightclub when we have a promotion lined up.”

If you are inspired by the efforts of Movember, you can donate on its fundraising page.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by trauma, distress, or a shocking incident, please do not hesitate to reach out for support. You can contact organisations such as Samaritans or Mind for confidential help and advice.

You can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123. They are available 24/7 to provide emotional support to anyone in distress.

Mind offers advice and support for anyone struggling with mental health. You can contact them on 0300 123 3393 or visit their website for further information.