The Tab

James Acaster explains the editing trick that hid his Celebrity Traitors roundtable comments

James Blunt and Bash have also spoken about the edit

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

James Acaster has revealed that his Celebrity Traitors roundtable appearances were edited down quite a bit, meaning people missed out on some of his contributions during the tense discussions

Via BBC

The comedian explained that his seemingly quiet approach wasn’t quite as quiet as the BBC’s final edit made it look. Speaking to Alan Carr on his Life’s A Beach podcast, James discussed how he approached the roundtables and why so much of what he said never actually made it to television.

Apparently, he had a pretty specific theory about how to spot a Traitor, which influenced how he behaved during the discussions.

“I actually said a lot more around that round table than the edit would suggest,” he explained. “I had it in my head that all the Traitors are the quiet ones around the round table,” he added.

According to James, conversations were often trimmed down to preserve the suspense surrounding contestants’ votes.

“So a lot of the time, what I said at the round table is cut out. So that what I vote is then like a reveal,” he disclosed.

James isn’t the only contestant who’s suggested that viewers were missing quite a lot of what went on inside Ardross Castle.

Via BBC

Leigh-Anne and Sebastian Croft have both spoken separately about moments that didn’t make the final episodes.

Bash previously revealed on his own podcast that an incident during filming which required him to receive medical attention was left out of the broadcast edit. He joked that the omission probably “did him a favour”.

James Blunt has also suggested that the BBC didn’t show the full extent of the drama during the castle’s roundtables.

Speaking to the BBC about the penultimate episode, the singer said viewers “didn’t see the full extent” of what happened during the discussions.

Via BBC

He added: “I think how that played out hasn’t really been revealed to you, but he didn’t just say, ‘Oh guys, you got me’.”

James Blunt also reflected on how strange it was watching the finished episodes back, knowing what had actually happened while the cameras were rolling.

He said: “There are elements [of the show] where I was screaming at the screen for a different reason than you. No matter what really went on in that castle, you’re a victim to the edit.”

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I'm sold

Pokémon GO

Read Next

After huge cuts, James Blunt details what really happened during James Acaster’s Traitors exit

James Blunt admits to infuriating Traitors game plan that backfired, and now I’m glad he lost

Bash Croft shares why gay people always win The Traitors, after four queer victories

Latest
the great british bake off gabe cursed technical challenge bread week

‘I feel like Paul was stitching us up’: Bake Off’s Gabe addresses ‘cursed’ challenge

Claudia Cox

He called the technical ‘the most cursed bake in history’

James Acaster explains the editing trick that hid his Celebrity Traitors roundtable comments

Hebe Hancock

James Blunt and Bash have also spoken about the edit

How to be sociable as a Birmingham uni student: Move from the heart

Dafydd Richards

The amount of times you will be surrounded by people you barely know in uni can be scary, but you can absolutely overcome this

Cardiff University makes the world’s top 200 for graduate employability in 2027

India Skone

Cardiff Uni secured a place among the world’s top 200 universities for graduate employability, but has slipped down the rankings since last year

After huge cuts, James Blunt details what really happened during James Acaster’s Traitors exit

Kieran Galpin

It played out much differently in person, and Acaster was a ‘victim to the edit’

Builder of collapsed Bristol Pero’s Bridge says he warned council and offered to help

Emily Robson

The bridge malfunctioned further after initially collapsing on Saturday

‘I haven’t randomly quit’: Alfie Deyes confirmed he and Zoe Sugg are returning and we missed it

Ellissa Bain

He opened up in an Instagram comment

James Acaster’s confession could change who gets cast on Celebrity Traitors next time

Hebe Hancock

Future contestants could need different skills

Rob from Love Is Blind addresses ‘crash out’ on the show and further tries to defend his actions

Hayley Soen

‘We’re all human’

James Blunt admits to infuriating Traitors game plan that backfired, and now I’m glad he lost

Kieran Galpin

Forget James Acaster, this James’ game plan deserves backlash

‘I knew a plane would take her’: Mother of 20-year-old Florida Learjet crash pilot speaks out

Ellissa Bain

She didn’t want her daughter to be a pilot

Details about investigation into fatal Florida Learjet 60 crash as officials release statement

Hayley Soen

All nine on board were killed

Police statement reveals that Babylon stabbing rumours are “incorrect”

Charlotte Wright

The police have released a statement clarifying the incident over Halloweekend

Student safety stall: South Yorkshire Police’s new initiative for Sheffield students

Faiz Hafidh

Following the rise in crime in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police are hosting an event to support concerned students.

Traitors winner Sebastian Croft highlights exact moment he realised Kenny and Maya were Traitors

Kieran Galpin

Queer Miss Marple strikes again!

Bash Croft shares why gay people always win The Traitors, after four queer victories

Ellissa Bain

There’s a very obvious trend

Joe Lycett reveals secret email with Celebrity Traitors bosses detailing watertight NDA

Hayley Soen

I’m not sure he was meant to do this

That viral Jacob Elordi video isn’t what people think it is, so here’s the real context

Hebe Hancock

It’s not the first time it’s happened

Burger King responds as drive-thru employee in blackface explains herself in now-viral video

Kieran Galpin

The original poster has called the response ‘troubling’

What we know about tech CEO who died in Florida Learjet crash as family releases statement

Ellissa Bain

His companies turned over $35 million a year