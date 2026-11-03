James Acaster explains the editing trick that hid his Celebrity Traitors roundtable comments

James Blunt and Bash have also spoken about the edit

3 hours ago

James Acaster has revealed that his Celebrity Traitors roundtable appearances were edited down quite a bit, meaning people missed out on some of his contributions during the tense discussions

The comedian explained that his seemingly quiet approach wasn’t quite as quiet as the BBC’s final edit made it look. Speaking to Alan Carr on his Life’s A Beach podcast, James discussed how he approached the roundtables and why so much of what he said never actually made it to television.

Apparently, he had a pretty specific theory about how to spot a Traitor, which influenced how he behaved during the discussions.

“I actually said a lot more around that round table than the edit would suggest,” he explained. “I had it in my head that all the Traitors are the quiet ones around the round table,” he added.

According to James, conversations were often trimmed down to preserve the suspense surrounding contestants’ votes.

“So a lot of the time, what I said at the round table is cut out. So that what I vote is then like a reveal,” he disclosed.

James isn’t the only contestant who’s suggested that viewers were missing quite a lot of what went on inside Ardross Castle.

Leigh-Anne and Sebastian Croft have both spoken separately about moments that didn’t make the final episodes.

Bash previously revealed on his own podcast that an incident during filming which required him to receive medical attention was left out of the broadcast edit. He joked that the omission probably “did him a favour”.

James Blunt has also suggested that the BBC didn’t show the full extent of the drama during the castle’s roundtables.

Speaking to the BBC about the penultimate episode, the singer said viewers “didn’t see the full extent” of what happened during the discussions.

He added: “I think how that played out hasn’t really been revealed to you, but he didn’t just say, ‘Oh guys, you got me’.”

James Blunt also reflected on how strange it was watching the finished episodes back, knowing what had actually happened while the cameras were rolling.

He said: “There are elements [of the show] where I was screaming at the screen for a different reason than you. No matter what really went on in that castle, you’re a victim to the edit.”

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Featured image via BBC