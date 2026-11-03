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‘I haven’t randomly quit’: Alfie Deyes confirmed he and Zoe Sugg are returning and we missed it

He opened up in an Instagram comment

Ellissa Bain | News

Almost a year after Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes disappeared from the internet, everyone’s still wondering where on earth they’ve gone and if they’re ever coming back. But guys, Alfie literally confirmed they haven’t quit social media months ago and we all totally missed it?!

Zoella disappeared from the internet in January without any sort of explanation. She did Vlogmas as normal in December 2025, then posted a dump of photos from the festive period on Instagram on 1st January. After that, everything went silent. Alfie has been a bit more active, posting a couple of pictures and the odd comment here and there, but Zoe has been totally MIA for 10 months now. 

In the latest update, a woman spotted them at a Halloween costume shop in New York in October with their YouTuber bestie Mark Ferris. She shared a TikTok video explaining exactly what happened, but revealed she didn’t ask that all-important question: Are they coming back?

It’s the question everyone wants to know, and many are hoping they’ll return on 2nd December with a Vlogmas day one video. We can only hope. But one thing we know for sure: They haven’t quit YouTube for good. 

In March, Alfie posted an Instagram reel which was an ad for Aveeno Baby, where he and his daughter Novie went on a walk through the forest. Someone commented on the video and said: “Please come back to YouTube we miss you!!” And guess what… he actually replied!

Not only did he reply, he confirmed they haven’t quit YouTube and said the vlogs will be coming back at some point. How did we all miss this?!

“Don’t you even worry the vlogs are coming back at some point 👌🏻 I haven’t just randomly quit! Come on nowww you know how much I love creating YouTube videos etc,” he said. 

Credit: Alfie Deyes/Instagram

In another comment, someone said, “YouTube will forever miss you” and he replied to that one too. Alfie said: “I’ll for sure be back posting again! 🙌🏻”

Credit: Alfie Deyes/Instagram

Plus, he confirmed everyone was doing well in a third comment, writing: “We’re all really well thanks! So excited to be an uncle for the second time 🙌🏻 He’s just the cutest!”

In another comment, he said: “We’re all really well! Just can’t wait for spring to kick in & summer to be here.”

Credit: Alfie Deyes/Instagram

It’s now been over seven months since those comments were made. Summer has been and gone, and the vlogs haven’t returned yet. But I’m holding him to that.

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Ellissa Bain | News
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