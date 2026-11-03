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How to be sociable as a Birmingham uni student: Move from the heart

The amount of times you will be surrounded by people you barely know in uni can be scary, but you can absolutely overcome this

Dafydd Richards | Guides

University life can be lonely. Even when you’re in a lecture hall surrounded by other students, it’s still easy to feel alone. However, you don’t have to keep feeling that way. Social interaction is important for your overall wellbeing and it therefore should be a priority.  

If you feel your social life needs a boost, try setting aside some time in your week to seek out new connections. If you’re unsure how to get started, follow these tips and, hopefully, you’ll find other like-minded people in no time.  

Finding your people 

The first step is to find out which activities or clubs suit you. And no, it doesn’t have to centre around drinking. What are your interests? What brings you excitement? Chances are, those places will be the home of like-minded people.

I could present you with the the cliché ‘be yourself’, but instead here is a practical example of how you can actually do this. Where better to be yourself, than a place in which you thrive?

Don’t know where to start looking? Search key terms on the Student Groups section of the Guild’s website. Here you will find Instagram accounts and emails to contact. 

Some of our recommendations are Craft Society, Meal Deal Society and Dance Club Latino (DCL).

Try something new 

There is a very good metaphor for this. Trying something new is like trying a hat, there’s no consequences. You can simply take it off if it doesn’t suit you. Uni is the best place for this experimentation.

Each time you push the boundaries of your comfort zone, you will have way more confidence. Writing this article is a consequence of me taking my own advice and doing something new, this could be you. Go make a fool of yourself trying to dance the salsa. 

Don’t be afraid to say hi 

The one who makes the first move wins in social situations. You don’t need to be really charismatic and the loudest person in the room. Everyone feels nervous. That ball of stress in your chest is scaring you, but with one word you’ll be free. If you say hello from the heart and start that bond from the most genuine part of yourself, you can only win.

Compliments, compliments, compliments 

Hopefully by now that you’re mid conversation, you have realised there is little to be afraid of, we’re all people. We also all love compliments. Don’t make something up, think of something you actually like about this person.

This is also a very good indicator of why you appreciate this person in your life. For me, I adore my housemate’s homemade hot chocolate. Yum!

Any questions? 

Sometimes it can feel like you don’t know what to say next, but asking a question is a great way to make a lasting impression. It shows that you were listening, processing and making sense of what they were saying. A question turns a monologue into a discussion where awkward silence is no more. 

You’re now ready to leave your room.

P.S. Remember you don’t always have to be sociable and to make room for your much loved down time – there’s no shame in it!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Dafydd Richards | Guides
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