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The cafe in York giving second chances: Chocolate&Co helping people affected by addiction

A York cafe has been recognised for its work supporting people recovering from addiction by giving them opportunities to get back into work

Esme Hills | News

Chocolate & Co in Lowther Street in the Groves helps people who are affected by addiction and other difficulties by employing them back into work. The model is simple: A cafe that sells food and drink but has an emphasis on giving people a second chance. 

Cafe founder, Linda Barrie, opened the cafe three years ago. Since then, Chocolate & Co has supported 37 people through its programme. This includes volunteer opportunities and 22 being in paid employment.

The cafe is a community hub that specialises in hot chocolate inspired by the York-based chocolate manufacturer Choc affair, which is run by Linda’s sister. 

Support schemes and achievements

The support the cafe gives comes in many forms. One includes regular one-to-one counselling and another is how they help staff turn their housing into a home. The initiative, called ‘Make Four Walls a Home’, requires staff and volunteers to pitch in and help new arrivals clean, decorate and furnish their homes.

The cafe has recorded 66 training achievements, including food hygiene, allegers, safe guarding, first aid, and barista skills, and delivered 763 hours of one-to-one counselling. 

It’s ‘pay it forward scheme’, where people donate cash so less fortunate customers can access complimentary food and drink, has seen £35,457 being given to customers in need.

‘We become someone’s family support’

The cafe has won national recognition, with a BBC community award and featured on the Beeb in an episode of Songs and Praise. The episode saw the presenter, Rev Kate Bottley, visit the cafe and highlights its pioneering work. 

Additionally, author Joanne Harris held a Q&A in York to tie in with her latest novel, Vianne, as part of a fundraiser for Chocolate & Co. Other support comes from local businesses, some of which have set up salary sacrifice schemes to benefit the cafe and its work. 

Cafe founder, Linda Barrie, told The York Press: “We’re not just employers. We become someone’s family support – it goes far beyond just training at the Cafe.”

Employee got Ketamine addiction from University

An interview with one of the employees at the cafe told The York Press: “I didn’t use drugs until I went to uni. it was a sense of freedom and a social thing.” He started using drugs when he left York for university at eighteen. He had been diagnosed with depression as a teenager and the addiction meant that he fell further into depression. He ended up dropping out of university and worked on and off in hospitality. 

However, everything changed when he managed to get into rehab, meeting a work coach who led him to Chocolate&Co. Now off the drugs and loving his job at the cafe, he looks forward to a new future and new life. 

“This place is fantastic. It’s a supportive environment where nothing is taboo and you can talk to anybody about these things. There is no need to water down what you feel.”

Ketamine awareness week

A Ketamine Awareness Week has been led by the City of York council, North Yorkshire Council, North Yorkshire Police and local health and support services.

Its aim was to help young people, parents and carers understand the risks of ketamine and spot the warning signs to know when to get help. National figures show more young people are using ketamine, rising by 231 per cent between 2013 and 2024. 

Ketamine can damage your bladder and kidneys. It can also affect your memory, concentration and mental health. Some people develop severe stomach pains, while others become addicted and find it difficult to stop using the drug.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by trauma, distress, or a shocking incident, please do not hesitate to reach out for support. You can contact organisations such as Samaritans or Mind for confidential help and advice.

You can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123. They are available 24/7 to provide emotional support to anyone in distress.

Mind offers advice and support for anyone struggling with mental health. You can contact them on 0300 123 3393 or visit their website for further information.

Featured image via Google Maps

Esme Hills | News
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