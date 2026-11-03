The University of York has signed a Letter of Intent with the government of Karnataka to build innovation in green technology

9 hours ago

University of York has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka to collaborate research into bioeconomy, agri-tech and clean energy.

The LOI outlines a framework to explore collaborative opportunities across high-impact areas. This includes innovation, entrepreneurship, and startups as well as joint research bioeconomy, clean technology, agri-tech and digital sectors.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the Home Minister of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge, and the mayor or York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith.

Building stronger academic and industry links

The partnership aims to build stronger academic and industry links through targeted pilot projects, such as work led by Professor James Chong, Director of the Centre of Excellence for Anaerobic Digestion (CEAD) and Head of the Biology department, on anaerobic digestion. This turns waste materials into renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertiliser; crucial technology to increase sustainability of industry and reduce carbon emissions.

The University of York published on their website that he said: “By working together we can bring what we have learnt from our Centre of Excellence for Anaerobic Digestion and our contribution to the BioYorkshire programme into a global context, scaling-up what we have learnt from both regions to benefit other fast-growing areas around the world.”

India’s Cabinet recently approved funds to significantly increase compressed biogas output, making waste-to-energy conversion a national priority.

BioYorkshire

BioYorkshire, led by the University of York, is a ten year green agenda initiative and public-private partnership that turns scientific research into commercial biotechnology. It aims to make York and North Yorkshire a leading net-zero bioeconomy cluster.

Director of strategy and planning at Garden city university, Dr. Christo Joseph, said: “International partnerships must produce tangible outcomes that touch lives.

“Through our engagement with Minster Shri Sriyank Charge, and our collaborative work on bio-resources with the University of York, we are actively turning academic vision into practical impact for Karnataka and beyond.”