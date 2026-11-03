University of York graduate designs new seasonal jobs app

University of York graduate designs new app designed to make the seasonal job hunt easier

9 hours ago

Aiden Tonyy launched Seasonly in October this year – an app designed to make the seasonal job hunt easier and quicker.

The app debuted with a pilot group of York businesses offering short-term, flexible roles, allowing its first users to browse seasonal jobs and scroll through listings.

It is set to spread wider across York, before expanding to more university cities across the UK.

‘I realised seasonal jobs existed, but they weren’t easy to find and were buried beneath permanent roles.’

Mr Tonyy was inspired by his own experience of trying to find seasonal work that fit around his studies during his second year of university,

He said to The York Press: “As a student, I wanted to earn money and gain real customer-facing experience without having to commit to a year-round job so I could balance work and studies.”

Development of the app began in late 2025, with Mr Tonyy balancing his studies, a dissertation and multiple jobs, all whilst teaching himself AI integration and app development to bring Seasonly to life.

After completing a Technology Analysts internship with Barclays in Glasgow, he secured a graduate position in Canary Wharf, set to begin in August 2027. However, he chose to return to York to strengthen and launch Seasonly before beginning his corporate career.

Mr Tonyy said: “Barclays was a great experience, but I knew I’d regret not giving Seasonly a proper chance before starting my career.

“I’d spent so long building it, and I wanted to get it into the hands of the people I’d built it for.”

‘I want to use what I’ve learnt to give something back to the city.’

via Aiden Tonyy

Prior to the launch, Mr Tonyy approached over 120 businesses in York to investigate their seasonal hiring needs and introduce the app. Now, the first pilot group is already taking part, allowing York jobseekers to connect with a number of restaurants and food stalls in the city.

Driven by his own experiences of job seeking as a student, he aims to make the hunt for work easier for the app’s users, saying: “A lot of what motivates me comes from trying to fix problems I’ve experienced myself.

“I’ve met so many people who understand the problem because they’ve experienced it themselves.”

Mr Tonyy credits friends and family for their support, as well as the support of the Phase One Incubator at York Science Park, powered by Barclays Eagle Labs.

He’s striving for the app to be expanded across York, then eventually to other university cities across the country.

Students, jobseekers and businesses in York can join at www.seasonly.co.uk.

Left featured image via Aiden Tonyy