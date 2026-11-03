‘I feel like Paul was stitching us up’: Bake Off’s Gabe addresses ‘cursed’ challenge

46 seconds ago

The Great British Bake Off’s Gabe has called out the “most cursed” technical challenge.

For the technical task in Bake Off‘s Bread Week, Paul Hollywood tasked the bakers with making blue cheese and roasted grape flatbreads in an hour. It didn’t go well. Paul declared it “the worst technical [he’d] ever seen in 17 years”. Many Bake Off viewers have theorised about whether there was a problem with the recipe. The contestant Gabe has now pointed out flaws with the task.

Gabe told the BBC: “I feel like Paul was stitching us up, honestly.”

He joked that Bread Week was “car crash after car crash”.

“There was something so fun about all of us doing so poorly,” Gabe explained, “there’s a real pressure when you get to the tent. After we’d done that technical and no one’s flatbreads worked, we all just let out this big sigh because we were like, ‘Right, okay, well, nothing we can do now can save anything that’s happened, so let’s just have fun.”

Gabe also slated the Bread Week technical challenge in an Instagram post. He described the flatbread task as “the most cursed bake in history”.

He wrote: “In our defence, Paul wanted an even distribution of filling… which made it feel like we needed a lovely stuffed flatbread, rather than one rolled so flat any semblance of filling vanished.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom GBBO (@tomwhittxker)

Paul’s fellow judge Nigella Lawson also addressed the issues with the task. She wrote on her Instagram after the episode aired: “Bread Week certainly proved a bit of a challenge for our bakers on this week’s [The Great British Bake Off]. But in baking, as in life, making mistakes is how we learn. Onwards and upwards!”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Channel 4