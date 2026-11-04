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20-year-old Learjet co-pilot posted videos flying same plane months before Florida crash

Her TikTok handle is ‘@learjet_girl’

Ellissa Bain | News

Nathalia Filgueiras, the 20-year-old co-pilot who died in the Florida Learjet crash, posted videos on social media from inside the same plane months before the tragedy.

The private jet dropped 27,000 feet in one minute and crashed near Cresthaven in Palm Beach County at around 12.50pm local time on Sunday afternoon, sadly killing all nine people on board. The cause of the crash is still being identified, and the co-pilot reported ice building up on the outside of the aircraft to air traffic control minutes prior. 

The victims have been identified as tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, his two children Emma, four, and Charlie, two, their nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, two family friends, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and both pilots, Jeff Gregory, 55, and Nathalia Filgueiras, 20.

Filgueiras got her pilot license in 2023 aged 17, while she was still at high school, and was living her dream of becoming a pilot. Her social media pages are full of videos of her in the cockpit. 

One video posted on TikTok on 3rd September, just two months before the crash, shows her flying the same Learjet 60. In the minute-long clip, you see her take off in the private jet. 

Another video posted in May shows her landing the Learjet 60, and her TikTok handle is @learjet_girl, so she was clearly experienced in flying this kind of plane. 

Filgueiras attended the pilot school American Flyers, and the School District of Palm Beach County’s Aviation Academy paid for her pilot license, which she got before she could legally drive. She told CBS12 at the time: “I definitely do brag because people say, ‘Oh, you can’t drive,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I can fly’.”

The 20-year-old dreamed of being a commercial airline pilot and was waiting until she was old enough to apply to work for American Airlines. 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.  Featured image credit: Nathalia Filgueiras/TikTok

More on: News US
Ellissa Bain | News
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