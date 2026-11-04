Lancaster locals go behind bars to raise money for charity

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Local businesses and organisations have nominated representatives to spend time locked up in Lancaster Castle for charity.

The money raised from the fundraiser Jail and Bail will go towards local charity St John’s Hospice.

Participants will be jailed overnight on Wednesday 18th November 2026.

Each of the participants will wear a striped prisoner uniform on the night of their jailing. They will also have their mug shot taken before being imprisoned. The lock-up will take place in the A-Wing of the former prison, Lancaster Castle.

In total, twenty-two people will be taking part next month. The aim is to raise £999 individually before they are jailed as a bail for their release from the castle. So far, the fundraiser has raised over nine thousand pounds from donors but only 31 oer cent of the total goal has been met.

One popular participant is Mark Blundell, known as the pantomime dame Nurse Nellie Nickerlastic for the Lancaster Footlights theatre group. The group will be performing Robin Hood for their annual pantomime from Saturday 28th November at Lancaster Grand Theatre. Mark Blundell will be reprising his role as Nurse Nellie within this show following the fundraiser.

St John’s Hospice is a charity which provides vital end of life palliative care to hospices. Its work covers the communities of North Lancashire, South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire. Readers can support and donate to the charity’s fundraiser via this link. Alternatively, the charity has multiple shops in Lancaster which people can visit to support St John’s Hospice more directly. These are located in St Nic’s Shopping Centre, on Penny Street and in Kingsway Retail Park.

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