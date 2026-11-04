Gary has addressed his ‘unfair’ Bake Off exit, after people insisted he deserved to stay

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Gary has become the seventh baker to leave The Great British Bake Off, but his departure hasn’t exactly gone down well. In fact, people are questioning whether the judges got it right, with some insisting he deserved to stay over other contestants.

The 67-year-old retired garment technologist was sent home at the end of free from week, which saw the bakers tasked with creating gluten-free, dairy-free or vegan bakes. However, plenty of people think the challenges put Gary at an unfair disadvantage.

Some have also accused the judges of taking previous weeks into consideration, rather than judging everyone solely on their performance in the latest round. And, there’s a growing feeling that the older contestants were always going to struggle more with a week focused on baking techniques they might not have encountered as often.

Gary himself was incredibly gracious about the decision, despite admitting he was disappointed to be leaving.

He said: “It’s all right, don’t worry, no worries. I am really, really proud, yeah, I just didn’t expect to get this far. My main aim was to get to week three, and now it’s my turn to go.”

Looking back on the competition, Gary admitted that free from week was probably his least favourite, largely because it involved baking things he hadn’t had much practice making at home.

He also revealed that he had a feeling his time in the tent was up before the judges actually confirmed it.

“I felt it before they told me, as I had the down feeling. So when I was told it was no surprise. We had a group hug and I got some lovely kind messages after.”

But while Gary might have accepted his fate, the internet certainly hasn’t.

Why do I feel like Gary has just had a really unfair critique? His was more dynamic than a couple of the others 🤔😭 #GBBO #TheGreatBritishBakeOff — Coulton (@TheLegalLuke) November 3, 2026

Under an Instagram post shared yesterday, people were quick to share their disappointment, with comments including: “You did NOT deserve to leave I’m heartbroken, #justiceforgary”.

Others were particularly unimpressed with how his showstopper was judged, with one person arguing: “Much as I love Connie, Gary’s showstopper was much better. Totally unfair.”

One particularly frustrated baker supporter claimed: “I’m convinced Paul just hates Gary. Even when Gary follows the brief Paul calls is basic”.

Gabe somehow getting start baker over Tom and Gary going home? Worst bake off week ever. Don’t think it was a coincidence the two oldest bakers left were the worst at ‘Free-from’ week. #GBBO — Rob Chapple 🔶 (@RobChapple4) November 3, 2026

One person wrote: “I’m convinced Paul just hates Gary. Even when Gary follows the brief Paul calls is basic. Gary had lights and it spun and that’s not interactive yet bubbles on Toms cake and smashing an egg once on Moyins is fine.”

Whether the judges made the right call or not, Gary has clearly left a rather large hole in the tent. Judging by the reaction online, plenty of people aren’t ready to say goodbye just yet.

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Featured image via Channel 4, Instagram