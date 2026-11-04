James Blunt reveals Romesh Ranganathan donated to his charity after banishing him on Traitors

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James Blunt has revealed that Romesh Ranganathan made a rather lovely gesture towards him after banishing him from the Celebrity Traitors final.

Despite being responsible for sending the singer packing just moments before the end of the game, Romesh has apparently made sure James’ chosen charity didn’t miss out on the prize money.

Speaking on Hits Radio, James revealed that Romesh had donated to the Blue Marine Foundation, a marine conservation charity chosen by the singer. He also took the opportunity to shut down rumours that the pair had fallen out following their tense final roundtable.

In fact, James was pretty keen to make it clear there was absolutely no bad blood between them, describing Romesh as a “very sweet human being”.

The singer had made it all the way to the final of the BBC reality show, only to be banished at the last possible moment by fellow Faithfuls Romesh and Sebastian Croft.

Romesh had raised suspicions about James potentially being a Traitor, but James chose to keep playing rather than end the game. The decision ultimately cost him his place, with Romesh and Bash going on to claim the £83,000 prize.

The winning pair split the money between their chosen charities, Choose Love and the Refugee Council. But it seems Romesh wasn’t quite finished sharing the winnings.

Speaking on Hits Radio, James said: “Romesh is a very very sweet human being, and I promise he and I get on very very well.”

When asked whether Romesh had donated some of his winnings to James’ chosen charity, the singer confirmed that he had.

“He has done. I was going to save that for a conversation I was having with him, but you know, if you’re going to mention it, he absolutely has.

“It’s called the Blue Marine Foundation.”

Well, that’s one way to soften the blow of being banished at the final hurdle.

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Featured image via YouTube, BBC