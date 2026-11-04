Man arrested following death of passenger in car crash near Lancaster University

The collision on Saturday 31st October resulted in the death of 88-year-old Alan Williamson

6 hours ago

A man has been arrested following a collision near Lancaster, which caused the death of an 88-year-old man.

There were also multiple injuries were sustained in the crash, including two people in their 60s who have been taken to hospital with injuries.

A blue Vauxhall Agila and a white Peugeot Partner van collided at traffic lights on the A6 Scotforth Road, outside the main entrance to Lancaster University.

The deceased man in his 80s has been named as Alan William, who was a passenger of the Vauxhall. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services who arrived following a call at 7.47pm.

In a tribute to Alan, his family said: “Alan was born in 1938 in Lancaster. He grew up in Lancaster with his two brothers Dennis and Geoff. He was a family man, and he married Jean before they went on to have two children – Peter and Karen.

“In his working life, Alan worked at Heysham Power Station, Storeys and Standfast. In his spare time Alan enjoyed a pint, a game of snooker and birdwatching. He also did a lot of walking in his younger years with his late wife Jean.

“Alan will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.”

An arrest was made against a man in his 20s from Galgate, said to be the driver of the Peugeot. He was taken into police custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and potentially driving whilst under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

The man has now been released under investigation.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 60s, remains in hospital in critical condition after sustaining serious injuries. An additional passenger, a woman in her 60s, suffered more minor injuries.

Enquiries and a police investigation into the matter are currently underway. Police are asking anyone who may have camera footage of the accident, or anyone who was there to witness it, to come forward and assist the police in their investigation.

As well as reaching out to the police with camera footage, the police are also asking for people to get in touch if they saw the Peugeot van driving prior to the collision.

If you do have any information regarding the incident call 101 quoting log 1364 of October 31st. An alternative method of contact is by emailing the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the Lancaster University’s 24 hour mental health and wellbeing support helpline on +44 (0)8000 283 766, or access Lancaster University’s support services here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Google Maps