Leigh-Anne reveals her final Celebrity Traitors words were cut from the BBC broadcast

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Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed that her final moments on Celebrity Traitors were even more pointed than we got to see, after the BBC apparently left a rather cheeky parting shot on the cutting-room floor.

The Little Mix singer was banished towards the end of the series, but it turns out she had one last thing to say before leaving the castle. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Leigh-Anne revealed she told the remaining contestants: “Well, enjoy the boys’ club!” before walking away.

Sadly, the comment never made it into the final episode, meaning we were robbed of what would have been a pretty brilliant exit line.

Her revelation has inevitably reignited conversations about the gender dynamics of this year’s series, particularly after viewers questioned why so many female contestants were banished throughout the competition.

One person on X reacted to the revelation by writing: “They clearly edited this out because they didn’t want to draw attention to this happening two years in a row…”

Leigh-Anne is asked if there were any “memorable moments” on #CelebrityTraitors that didn’t make the final edit: “When I got banished at the very end, I made a cheeky comment – ‘Well, enjoy the boys’ club!’ – and walked off!” https://t.co/HefhAP25Hm — JADE tea room ☕️ (@JADEtearoom) November 3, 2026

The controversy centred on the number of women eliminated during the earlier stages of the competition, with contestants including Jerry Hall, Myha’la Herrold, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Hannah Fry all being banished. Some people also questioned whether women were being judged differently during tense round-table discussions.

Leigh-Anne has also opened up about just how difficult it was to navigate the game, admitting she was conscious of how much of her personality she revealed to the group.

Speaking to Glamour, she explained: “I didn’t want to say too much and be too much of a big personality and like put my views out there too much because I was scared of getting murdered. Also, you don’t know who you can trust. It’s such a mad experience.”

She added that the intensity of the competition sometimes made it difficult to separate the game from genuine emotions.

“Sometimes the lines were blurred between reality and the game,” she said. “When you feel like people are coming at you, that’s not a normal thing to endure.”

Despite the pressure, Leigh-Anne said the experience left her feeling much more confident in her own abilities.

“It taught me that I can do anything,” she said. “To be able to call things out and speak up at the round tables, it showed I can hold my own… It’s up there with the pressure of The X Factor and I feel super proud that I managed to get to the end.”

While we didn’t get to see her boys’ club sign-off, it’s certainly a pretty memorable way to leave the castle.

The BBC have not responded to comment.

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Featured image via BBC