Mourning being a fresher? Here’s our tips for second year at the University of Birmingham

Adjusting from the Vale to Smelly Oak can feel pretty rough, but our guide will help you settle right in

3 hours ago

Remember when your only worry was whether anyone would turn up to your flat’s pres? Or when “I’ll start my reading next week” was perfectly acceptable? Now you have a house to run, an increased workload and grades that actually count. Welcome to second year.

Coming from a third year who really enjoyed second year, it’s not as bad as you may think. Here are our top tips for a smooth transition.

Take your degree slightly more seriously now

Let’s start with the most obvious one: the work. In second year, many courses start counting toward your final grade, so scraping a 40 per cent pass mark might not cut it anymore. In other words, it’s time to start putting the work in.

You may also experience an increased workload, and skipping 9am lectures can catch up with you much faster than you may realise. As a fresher, this might not have stopped you from going all out at pres. However, by second year, the excuse “I can’t go out I have a 9am in the morning” becomes a valid reason to stay in.

Second year housing

One of the key differences from first year is moving into a house. From passive-aggressive messages about who should be taking the bins out to piles of dirty dishes stacked up and missed bill payments, living with friends isn’t always as glamourous as it seems.

A top tip to all freshers: don’t rush into singing a house contract with the first people you meet. You might get on during a drunken night out in Rosie’s, but living together is a different story.

On a more positive note, it is really fun living with your friends. Think film nights, Friends marathons, cosy evenings and cooking together.

Getting involved with societies

You might think you’ve missed your chance to join a new society now that you’re in second year, but it’s never too late. Whether you’re looking to meet new people, try something different or pick up a new hobby, joining a society is a great way to make the most of university life.

You might even find your people outside of your usual friendship group. If there’s a society you’ve been curious about joining, why not give it a go? You’ve got nothing to lose.

Wellbeing

Despite being surrounded by friends, there may still be times where you feel down or don’t feel 100 per cent, and that’s completely normal.

This can be especially true as the days become shorter and assignment deadlines start piling up ( and the lack of cheeky pub garden visits doesn’t help either). It’s okay to take a break from your studies and do things that help you switch off from the challenges of second year. Going out for food with friends or just reconnecting with nature on a hot girl walk can be the perfect way to wind down.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook