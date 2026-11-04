Completed £1.5m Lancaster scheme will boost water quality in River Lune

4 hours ago

A £1.5m project to improve the water quality in Lancaster’s River Lune has been completed.

United Utilities announced the completion of the project has increased the capacity of the stormwater storage at Caton Wastewater Treatment Works.

The company said the project “has recycled redundant assets to create 92,000 litres of stormwater storage, equivalent to more than 750 bathtubs.”

By creating additional capacity for the sewer network, the site is able to play a key role in helping to improve the water quality in the River Lune by reducing storm overflows during periods of heavy rainfall.

The project has become one of the first of United Utilities’ sites to benefit from the introduction of manhole rings, which are manufactured using LowCast cement free concrete. The product has been produced using geopolymer concrete, reducing the carbon impact of products by at least 50 per cent.

Simon Holding, county business lead for Wastewater Services in Lancashire, said: “This is one of the many projects that we’re delighted to see completed in Lancashire. As well as helping to improve water quality in the River Lune, we’ve been able to save carbon by recycling existing assets and introducing the cement-free manhole covers.”

Work is also underway on the £48m upgrade at Lancaster Wastewater Treatment Works, which will also play an important role in improving the water quality in the River Lune and Morecambe Bay.

The project is part of the largest investment in water and wastewater infrastructure in the North West for a century – United Utilities has invested over £13bn to protect and enhance over 500 kilometres of rivers, lakes and bathing waters, whilst also safeguarding drinking water supplies for customers across the region.

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