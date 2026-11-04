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Idaho murders roommate files motion requesting face be blurred in new footage after harassment

The city of Moscow was sued to release the unseen records

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

One of the surviving roommates of the Idaho murders, Dylan Mortensen, has filed a court affidavit requesting that her face be blurred in new video footage that is due to be released soon following years of harassment. It comes after a true-crime documentary production company sued the city of Moscow to obtain this unredacted footage related to the case. 

Dylan and Bethany Funke were the only two housemates who survived the November 2022 killings. They were both home when their four friends, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle, were fatally stabbed by Bryan Kohberger at their house in Moscow.

She woke up to strange noises at around 4am, opened her bedroom door and told police she saw a masked man dressed in black walking through the house. After that, she locked her bedroom door and exchanged frantic texts with Bethany, who told her to come down to her room. 

In the new Latah County court filing submitted on 29th October, Dylan said her life “has changed in ways I never could have imagined” since that day. She explained that the “amount of attention and hostility” directed towards her by other people has “affected nearly every aspect” of her life.

Credit: Netflix

Dylan claimed that the “years of hateful messages and threats” have forced her family to move house nine times, and she has “lost my ability to feel safe and anonymous”. She also revealed she has to use a fake alias at work and often goes by a different name when meeting new people. 

“Even something as simple as ordering packages or receiving deliveries has required me to use a different name because I worry about my real identity being connected to my location,” she said.

Due to the harassment, she has requested that her face be blurred in police interviews, body camera footage and other recordings that are due to be released soon. In October 2026, a judge ordered the city of Moscow to release records after EWU Media, a company that produces true crime documentaries, sued the city of Moscow for them under the public records act and won.  

“I am already being recognised despite the privacy protections currently in place, and I worry that making additional footage of my face available would make it even easier for strangers to identify me in everyday situations,” Mortensen wrote.

Credit: Netflix

She said “there is a significant difference between the photos and videos people have already seen of me and the lengthy police interviews and body-camera recordings taken during one of the most traumatic and vulnerable periods of my life” and this “extended footage” will make her even more recognisable than what is already out there. 

“I’ve received numerous unsolicited messages from strangers accusing me of participating in my friends’ murders, blaming me for their deaths, and making cruel statements about what they believe should happen to me,” she wrote in the court motion.

“I want to be able to work, meet new people, attend concerts, celebrate important moments with friends, and enjoy ordinary experiences without constantly worrying about being recognised or confronted.”

Bryan Kohberger is currently serving four consecutive life sentences at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna after pleading guilty to murdering the four University of Idaho college students.

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image credit: Dylan Mortensen/Instagram

More on: Idaho Murders Netflix True crime
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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