The Tab

Channel 4 confirms MAFS UK ‘will not return’ as external review concludes after assault claims

The show has been cancelled for good

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Channel 4 has completed its external review into MAFS UK and confirmed that the show will not be returning following serious sexual assault allegations earlier this year. Season six of the show, which was being produced when the review was commissioned, will also not be broadcast, and the spin-off Second Married At First Sight has also been cancelled.

The show was pulled after three brides made sexual misconduct claims, alleging that they were assaulted while filming the reality TV show. These allegations, which have been denied, were outlined in a BBC Panorama episode. 

In April, Channel 4 commissioned an external review into contributor welfare on Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK). The outcome has been shared today, 5th November. 

“Channel 4 today shared a summary of the findings of an external review of contributor welfare on Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK) and Chief Executive Priya Dogra stated the series will not return to Channel 4, with the show’s budget reinvested in distinctive new programming,” Channel 4 said in a statement shared with The Tab.

“Dogra commissioned the external review in April after being presented with serious allegations of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors by Panorama – allegations that those contributors have denied.”

Credit: Channel 4

The review was conducted by law firm Clyde & Co, which reviewed 31,172 documents and 20 hours of broadcast and unbroadcast footage and examined “whether the welfare protocols in place at the time the claims were initially raised, and the handling by Channel 4 and CPL of those claims, fulfilled Channel 4’s duty of care obligations under the Ofcom Broadcasting Code”.

It found that based on the evidence, Channel 4 and production company CPL’s welfare protocols were “compliant with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code” and “there were no findings of a breach of the Code”. However, the report did note that there were isolated incidents “where the welfare framework was not fully implemented”.

Clyde & Co found that Channel 4 and CPL “could have undertaken a more structured longer-term review over multiple series; and found certain areas where it considered that the contributor welfare framework could be further strengthened, and made recommendations in this regard”. 

A second element of the review was conducted by former BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey, who “examined if any changes should be made to current protocols for MAFS UK to further strengthen contributor welfare”. She found that MAFS UK’s welfare protocols were “extensive, extremely thorough and of a high standard from which other productions in the industry have learnt”.

Her review concluded that, “with enhancements to the existing contributor welfare framework and adjustments to the format, it would be reasonable to continue to produce future series of MAFS UK” and “neither element sought to adjudicate on the serious allegations of wrongdoing highlighted by Panorama”.

However, Channel 4 chose to cancel MAFS UK anyway. Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra said implementing all the recommendations the show set out would change the format too much. 

Credit: Channel 4

“She noted that MAFS UK’s format is based on the development of contributors’ relationships both on and off camera over a number of weeks. The wholesale implementation of the review’s recommendations, whilst feasible, would entail a materially greater level of intervention, monitoring and supervision that would fundamentally alter the format and editorial proposition of the programme,” the statement said.

“Taken together with the maturity of the programme, she decided that the right course was to bring MAFS UK on Channel 4 to an end. She highlighted Channel 4’s responsibility to deliver groundbreaking new programmes and formats and said that the budget previously allocated to MAFS UK will be used to commission bold, innovative new programmes from the UK independent production community.”

Priya Dogra said: “Whilst the review praised the welfare protocols in place and made no findings that Channel 4 breached the Ofcom Code or that the format is inherently unsafe, I have to consider when is the right time for Channel 4 to move on from a format. The recommendations are eminently sensible and feasible, but considering their wholesale implementation provoked fundamental questions about the editorial proposition of a show that, I believe, has now run its course over ten years.

“This review did not have the authority to adjudicate on the very serious allegations made by three women in the Panorama programme, but I would like to repeat that I am very sorry for the distress those women have clearly felt. I hope our actions – in swiftly commissioning the review and taking clear, decisive steps – demonstrate our commitment to the wellbeing of all contributors and our desire to relentlessly strengthen industry standards.”

For all the latest MAFS news and updates, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.  Featured image credit: Channel 4

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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