Still deciding? Here are your best Bonfire Night options around Newcastle

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Whether you’re looking for a free night out with your flatmates, a traditional fireworks display, or an evening packed with fairground rides and food stalls, Newcastle has plenty of options to keep you entertained this Bonfire Night.

With events taking place across the city and nearby areas, here’s where to head for your fireworks.

Segedunum Roman Fort, Wallsend

If you’re trying to celebrate Bonfire Night without spending your entire student loan, Segedunum Roman Fort is one to add to your list.

Located in Wallsend, this annual event offers the chance to watch fireworks light up the sky above the River Tyne, with the historic Roman fort providing a pretty impressive backdrop.

The site opens at 5pm, with fireworks beginning at 6:30pm. There will also be coffee vans on site if you fancy grabbing something warm while you wait for the display.

Entry is completely free, although a suggested donation of £2 per adult is encouraged. No tickets are required, making this a great last-minute option if you and your flatmates haven’t managed to organise anything yet.

Blue Flames Firework Display, Benton

For anyone wanting a little more than just standing around watching fireworks, Blue Flames in Benton is hosting its annual display.

Expect an evening packed with fairground rides, food stalls, and music, as well as three indoor bars; there’s plenty of entertainment to keep you occupied before the main event begins at 7:30pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £7 for children and £31 for a family ticket. Be aware that tickets cannot be purchased at the gate, although you can still buy them online on the day if availability allows.

Getting there is relatively straightforward, too. Blue Flames is just a five-minute walk from Benton Metro station, making it a convenient option if you don’t want to organise lifts or pay for taxis.

Firework and Funfair Racenight, Newcastle Racecourse

Why settle for an ordinary fireworks display when you can combine it with an entire evening of entertainment?

Newcastle Racecourse is bringing back its annual Firework and Funfair Racenight, offering a slightly different take on the usual Bonfire Night celebrations.

The evening includes eight floodlit horse races, fairground rides, character appearances, and family entertainment. This year’s theme is “Where the Toys Come to Life,” so expect plenty of colourful characters and entertainment throughout the evening.

The night finishes with a fireworks and a laser show choreographed to music.

Tickets start at £26 for grand stand admission, with a family bundle available for £32 for two adults and up to six children.

Although it might not be the most typical student night out, it’s worth considering if you’re looking for something a little different.

Gosforth Fireworks Extravaganza

If you’re after a proper community fireworks display, Gosforth’s annual Fireworks Extravaganza is celebrating its 50th year in 2026.

Taking place at Broadway West Playing Fields, this year’s event promises an evening of fireworks, fairground rides, food stalls and entertainment.

The display is set to music and features more than 120 firework effects per minute, alongside fire performers and character meet-and-greets.

With gates opening at 5pm and fireworks starting at approximately 7pm, there’s plenty of time to explore the stalls before the main event.

Tickets range from free to £9.16, with group tickets also available. Make sure you book in advance, as there will be no tickets available at the gate.

It’s a great option for anyone living around Gosforth who doesn’t fancy travelling too far out of Newcastle.

Which one will you choose?

Whether you’re after a free evening at Segedunum, a full night of entertainment at Newcastle Racecourse, or a traditional community display in Gosforth, there’s something for everyone this November.

Our advice? Get your flatmates together, wrap up warm, and make the most of the fireworks season before the deadlines, dark mornings, and Christmas revision take over your day.

Featured image via Pexels

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