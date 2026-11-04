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Things to do when you have a friend visiting York

Why not share the love of York and be the ultimate tour guide

Sarah Jayne Cornes | Guides

Are you playing tour guide for the weekend? With so many independent cafés, pretty streets, historical attractions and student favourites, it can be difficult to know where to start. But don’t worry, from exploring the famous cobbled streets to finding the best nights out and hidden gems in York, I’ve put together a guide to help you give your friends the ultimate York experience.

The obvious sightseeing of York 

You can’t have someone visit York without taking them to see the iconic historical landmarks! Take a stroll down the Shambles, famous for its medieval architecture and independent shops, before making your way to the magnificent York Minster which is the perfect place for a photo opportunity! You could also climb to the top of Clifford’s Tower to take in the city from a different perspective. Or why not see it all and go on a hop-on hop-off tour bus? York is touristy for a reason, so make the most of it!

Get your food and coffee fix

A little bit of shopping and sightseeing is bound to work up an appetite, so it’s time to find somewhere good to eat! Here are my favourite places: Brew and Brownie for a sweet treat, Heppni Bakeri for coffee and delicious pastries, the Double Dutch Pancake House, Kynd for a brunch spot, and Rise is a student favourite for a reason! Or for something more unique, you could try Parlormade, a scone specific shop located on the shambles. For a more luxury option, Bettys is at the heart of the city centre for your treat of the day.

Something a little different…

Do you want a unique experience to offer your friends while they’re in York? Then look no further! Try designing your own ring at York’s new store, Sora. It’s the perfect keepsake to remember your trip together and a fun activity to do while exploring the city. If jewellery making isn’t quite your thing, why not book one of York’s ghost tours? Known as one of the most haunted cities in England, York has plenty of spooky stories to uncover.

Or if your friend is a book lover then why not do a book shop crawl around the many bookshops in York? JORVIK Viking Centre is also another great option, especially if you and your friend love history. And to round off the day, why not catch a show at one of the city’s theatres? With so many different experiences to choose from, there’s something to suit every kind of visitor.

Free things to do

Don’t want to break the bank? Good news, York has plenty of free activities for you and your friends. Why not take a stroll around the beautiful Museum Gardens, where you can admire the ruins of St Mary’s Abbey, enjoy the greenery or simply find a spot to sit and catch up? You could also walk York’s historic city walls or take a wander along the River Ouse for a scenic day out. Don’t forget, window shopping is also completely free!

York nightlife

Of course, no visit to York would be complete without experiencing a little of its nightlife! Whether you’re after a cosy pub, cocktails, or a proper night out on the dancefloor, York has plenty to offer. But why not try somewhere a little more unique before hitting the clubs? For example, the Guy Fawkes Inn, the very place Guy Fawkes was born, or Valhalla a Viking-themed pub, and if you dare, try The Golden Fleece inn (supposedly the most haunted pub in York!).

 

Sarah Jayne Cornes | Guides
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