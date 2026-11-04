Richest gay men in the world as billionaire, 83, gets back with much younger ex after divorce

Sadly, the richest is as wealthy as he is horrible

4 hours ago

David Geffen is one of the richest gay men in the entire world, and apparently, he just got back together with his model ex.

David Geffen, 83, and former go-go dancer Donovan Michaels were married for just two years between 2023 and 2025. Their messy (messy) divorce became a hot topic in gay circles, with Donovan getting over $5 million in gifts, according to court documents.

They separated and officially divorced in April of this year, with the exotic dancer alleging that his husband subjected him to an array of aesthetic procedures in a shocking lawsuit. Well, in a moment that nobody saw coming, they’re now back together.

“The heart wants what the heart wants,” one insider told Page Six.

But it got me thinking: How does David rank in terms of the wealthiest gay men in the world? Let’s find out.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana

I don’t even need to outline what these two famous gays do, because it wasn’t clear from their last names; there’s no helping you. Decades after forming the legendary fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, the designers are both worth around $2.2 billion.

Some outlets put Stefano Gabbana slightly lower than his former boyfriend. I wonder if that caused tension?

Tim Cook

I’m sorry, how am I only now realising that the former CEO of Apple is a gay man? So THAT’S why my iPhone has such good taste.

Tim Cook has amassed a massive amount of wealth, not only from Apple, but also from serving on the boards of other companies like Nike. Apparently, his net worth is $2.4 billion.

Jon Stryker

Jon Stryker is an openly gay American billionaire, architect, and prominent philanthropist. The majority of his wealth came from family money, as he’s the heir to the Stryker Corporation medical tech fortune. He’s also made considerable money from investments and business opportunities, with his organisation, Arcus Foundation, being the largest funder of LGBTQ+ causes in the world.

He’s married to photographer Slobodan Randjelović, and his wealth is somewhere in the $5.3 billion ballpark.

Barry Diller

Barry Diller had a long career in the entertainment field, overseeing Paramount, 20th Century Fox, QVC, and Universal Studios. He now runs IAC, which owns everything from The Daily Beast to People.

Despite being married to fashion legend Diane von Furstenberg for over 20 years, Barry is an out and proud gay man. She is fully aware of, and fully accepting of, his sexuality.

Barry Diller’s net worth is nearly $6 billion.

Giorgio Armani

Before he died in 2025, fashion designer Giorgio Armani was one of the richest gay men in the world. His clothing empire secured him a fortune of $12.1 billion, largely because he maintained sole ownership right up until his passing.

RIP icon

David Geffen

That brings us right back to David Geffen, who is the second richest out-and-proud gay man in the world.

David has his fingers in all the pies, having first dominated the music scene with artists like John Lennon, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, and Aerosmith. He then moved into TV and film, founding DreamWorks alongside Steven Spielberg. For decades, the billionaire has systematically bought up various intellectual property to control the media scene, leading the charge from vinyl to cassettes to CDs and, most recently, digital.

In 2026, David Geffen’s net worth is an impressive $9.7 billion.

Peter Thiel

That, unfortunately, brings us to the richest gay person on the planet: Peter Thiel. His net worth is a staggering $37.7 billion.

Peter Thiel has made smart investments, and it’s made him one of the richest people on the planet. He co-founded PayPal, was an early investor in Facebook, and made major investments in huge companies such as SpaceX, Airbnb, Spotify, and Lyft.

But there’s a dark cloud hanging over Peter Thiel, and it’s why – as an official representative from the gay council – I am renouncing his membership.

You know when George Orwell warned of dystopian surveillance methods, government overreach, and terrifying uses of technology? Well, that’s Palantir and Peter Thiel in a nutshell. From publishing dystopian-esque manifestos to supplying key surveillance technology to ICE, Peter Thiel’s Palantir is Katniss Everdeen’s worst nightmare. Oh, and did I mention Palantir has an active part in the ongoing genocide in Palestine? Enough said.

Though I love to see gay people succeed, billionaires are still evil and shouldn’t exist. Just saying.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram