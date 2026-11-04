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love is blind season 11 blake and erika split

Love Is Blind’s Erika and Blake broke up after ‘direct conversations’ about ‘finances’

‘The math wasn’t really mathing’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Blake and Erika’s split on Love Is Blind season 11 appeared rather rushed. I need more context. Erika has now elaborated on the reasons she and Blake actually broke up. Apparently, Blake and Erika had some tricky conversations about finances which we didn’t see on Love Is Blind, and this put her off.

So, Netflix viewers obviously know that Blake’s job is boat-related. That’s, like, the only thing we did learn about him from 12 episodes of television. According to Erika, she didn’t think through how Blake’s job and finances would affect her while she was falling for him in the pods.

“It’s like a sparkly and shiny illusion,” she told Tudum, “all I really had was his word, and words change really quickly in the pods.” Erika didn’t dare interrogate Blake over bank accounts and bills in the pods. She explained: “Those are questions that maybe I was too afraid to ask at the beginning. They’re very sensitive and personal.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

Apparently, Blake would often crack jokes about being “broke”, and he approached the topic of finances casually. Erika didn’t take these comments at face value. “I was like, ‘There’s no way this guy’s broke.’ He’s got a career and not a lot of bills from what I heard. So the math wasn’t really mathing … But I remember him being so cool about [finances] that it almost felt like he did have money in the moment. He wasn’t sweating about it at all.”

Once Blake and Erika got engaged and escaped the pods, she did sit Blake down for some “direct conversations” about money. In particular, she wanted to sus out whether they could actually live in St Thomas together, and buy a house there.

Erika, a dog and Blake, looking somewhat happy on love is blind

Erika, a dog and Blake, looking somewhat happy
(Image via Netflix)

She explained: “Finances are something that, over time, you start to see some patterns and traits. Like, ‘What credit cards are they using? Are they paying with cash?’

“I couldn’t foot the bill [for living in St Thomas] all on my own because I already have a mortgage. So we [had to figure out if] we both have the ability to split 50/50 rent or buy a property.”

Erika came to the conclusion that their relationship wasn’t strong enough to overcome when “logistics aren’t in your favour”. She explained: “Not being able to align on kids, finances, where to live… these are the big core [issues]. That’s everything.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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