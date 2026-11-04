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All the things you missed in Freshers’ Week (but can still do this term)

“Fresher” is a mindset x

Alice Chinchen | Guides

Upon starting at university, Freshers’ Week can appear as though the be-all and end-all, somehow indicative of the coming three years. I promise you, it’s not. Indeed, there’s no experience quite like it, and, for many, it marks the beginning of a life that looks (and feels) entirely different to the one preceding it. It should be emphasised, however, that it is just that: A beginning. 

At Durham in particular, Freshers’ Week is highly structured, based almost entirely in and around the collegiate system (thank you Freps). Such localisation is, in my opinion, one of Durham’s foremost attributes, as it establishes a sturdy base within college from the offset. Expansion, therefore, often comes after.

Despite its smallness, there is absolutely more to see and more to do in Durham – cue Michaelmas Term! Remember: You are a “silly fresh” as long as you want to be.

Winter Arc (DUZ Edition)

Freshers’ Week is officially over: Friends = made; Drinks = had; Crushes = established. It’s time to lock in.

“Life admin” is, as a student, essential, and begins with a clear budget. It makes sense to begin by distinguishing the essential from the non-essential spends – unfortunately, that “Motel Rocks” order cannot quite be justified as necessary to your survival. I am, however, trying to find a way to convince my mum otherwise.

Meal prepping is also a great habit to pick up. BBC Good Food makes for a much more productive “doom scroll” than TikTok or Hinge – would recommend. 

P.S. If nothing else, you absolutely must sign with a GP. Claypath Medical Centre, despite its name located in Gilesgate, is a popular choice among students. Don’t be the one coughing through the 9am – it’s too early.

Meal prepped veggie lasagne, courtesy of BBC Good Food – 10/10, no notes. 

Life beyond Babylon 

I get it: You like Babs. Arguably the most ‘clubby’ club in Durham, it has all the appeal for those starting out at university, and was, indeed, where I spent most of my Friday nights in first year. I was, well and truly, in that Cheapskates-chokehold (and I imagine that you might be too).

Trying (and failing) to spot the situationship from Babs’s iconic staircase is, if nothing else, a formative experience. In the event that this proves fruitless, I suggest you relocate to Jimmy’s smoking area, which qualifies as a Durham landmark in its own right. If nothing else, take consolation from the fact that you are in the presence of DJ Dave – beat that, Babs.

Justice for Ustinov 

Much like clubs, when it comes to college bars, we all have our favourites. For me, a typical first-year night out began in Stag’s, ended in Pizza Uno, and usually included a dip into Chad’s somewhere in between – all for the Disco Water.

My tastes, however, do seem to be evolving. Cuth’s is a new part of the rotation and, dare I say, it’s looking as though Hatfield might be the latest addition. To Ustinov, though, I have given no such consideration – apologies. It seems that my pub-golfing might not be so thorough after all.

I’m thinking it’s time for the ultimate Durham bar crawl – yes, all seventeen of them. Think Otley Run, but better. Prepare to work your way through the ‘Snow Job’, ‘Frog’ and [insert Ustinov college drink – oops]. See you there.

RIP Notch x

Tour of lore

Having matriculated at Durham, you will inevitably be familiar with the Cathedral. You might even have taken a turn about Palace Green, and have likely encountered other icons such as Riverview Kitchen and The Bishops’ Mill (Spoons).

These are, indeed, worthy sights – quintessentially Durham, some might say. However, I would argue that there is more to see: A layer of lore necessary to true initiation as a student here. The Elvet Stain seems to me a logical place to start, followed shortly by the Karaoke Uber. The rest, you must find for yourself.

Okay, I’ll give you one more. Let’s just say, Jeremy Clarkson awaits (see below).

Come on Jere, give us a chance!

Try, try, try 

In first year, it’s through joining sports and societies that you will, most likely, meet like-minded individuals, both within college and without. If you missed the Freshers’ Fair, fear not – the academic year in its entirety offers opportunities to get involved with extracurriculars spanning fashion shows, welfare, sports, and everything in between.

Whether you’re a complete beginner, or some kind of Andy Murray, there truly is something for everyone – by the process of elimination, you absolutely will find your thing. As a fresher, I believe I signed up for cheer, rowing, football (?!), dance, volunteering – the list continues. In second year, however, I was VP of Butler Paint & Sip, alongside my role as Assistant Welfare Officer. What I’m trying to say is just try everything, and something will stick.

At the very least, you have a Wednesday night social – when else are you going to go clubbing dressed as a pea?

Ride that rail 

If you’re serious about branching out this Michaelmas, I think it’s time to ride that rail. Durham, as I’m sure you’re aware, is brilliantly well-connected. Just further north are, of course, Newcastle and Edinburgh, while south of Durham are York, Liverpool, and Manchester. All offer wonderful alternatives in terms of eating out, shopping, nightlife, and, particularly appropriately, Christmas markets.

Thus far, I’ve done an overnight stay in Edinburgh (a personal favourite) and retail therapy in Manchester. Gigs, too, are highly accessible. I can boast about having seen Inhaler in Liverpool and, most recently, The Strokes in Newcastle, from which I am very much still recovering. Sending all my love to Trainline.

It’s time to put that railcard to use – you know you want to.

Albert Hammond Jr. in Newcastle 

P.S. Join The Tab

To end with a touch of self-promo, I truly encourage you to consider getting involved with The Durham Tab during your time at university. Whether as a contributing writer, or in a role more social media based, we would love for you to join the conversation regarding all things Durham!

10/10 writing location

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Alice Chinchen | Guides
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