The Tab
uk university subjects employability employable here is a student in an art gallery newcastle university and a medicine student

Are art students stuffed? The most employable university subjects, ranked by graduate data

Only 72 per cent of grads find full-time employment or education

Claudia Cox | News

Data on graduate outcomes reveals which university degrees are the most employable in 2026, and which subjects are the worst for getting a grad job.

Overall, 72 per cent of students who graduated from UK universities in 2024 found a full-time job, or a place on a full-time further education course (or managed to work and study) within 15 months. The stats do differ between STEM students and arts students. 75 per cent of grads from science courses got jobs or further study places, while only 69 per cent of non-science students did.

The absolute worst subject to study at university if you want to get a job afterwards is design, and creative and performing arts. Only 53 per cent of these grads were in full-time employment or further study within 15 months. The most employable university degrees are in medicine and dentistry. 86 per cent of those students are working or studying after 15 months.

uk university grads who i hope are employable

Grads who hopefully have found something to do

This data all comes from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA). The figures refer to the proportion of students who left uni in 2024, then were in full-time employment, full-time further education, or employment and education 15 months later.

For context, human geography comes under “geographical and environmental studies (social sciences)”. Physical geography falls within “geography, earth and environmental studies (natural sciences)”.  “Subjects allied to medicine” includes midwifery, nursing, physiotherapy and pharmacy. HESA categorises English literature under “language and area studies”, however Classics counts as “historical, philosophical and religious studies”.

Here university subjects ranked by employability, based on how many grads find full-time work or study:

1. Medicine and dentistry – 86 per cent

2. Veterinary sciences – 85 per cent

3. Engineering and technology – 80 per cent

4. Education and teaching – 78 per cent

=5. Architecture, building and planning – 78 per cent

A Lancaster University student admiring the architecture

A Lancaster University student admiring the architecture

=5. Physical sciences – 78 per cent

=7. Mathematical sciences – 77 per cent

=7. Law – 77 per cent

=9. Subjects allied to medicine – 75 per cent

=9. Geography, earth and environmental studies (natural sciences) – 75 per cent

=11. Social sciences – 73 per cent

=11. Geography, earth and environmental studies (social sciences) – 73 per cent

13. Business and management – 71 per cent

=14. Psychology – 70 per cent

=14. Biological and sport sciences – 70 per cent

University of Bristol students working very very hard on their degrees

University of Bristol students working very very hard on their degrees

=14. Computing – 70 per cent

17. Agriculture, food and related studies – 69 per cent

=18. Historical, philosophical and religious studies – 64 per cent

=18. Language and area studies – 64 per cent

20. Media, journalism and communications – 63 per cent

21. Combined and general studies – 62 per cent

22. Design, and creative and performing arts – 53 per cent

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Grad jobs University
Claudia Cox | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I'm sold

Pokémon GO

Read Next

uk universities merging

A brief history of cash-strapped UK universities merging – and which could be next

University applicants’ visas rejected for interview questions on trees and Canadian weather

worst uk universities for employability 2026 this is part of the university of the arts london

The 20 worst UK universities for employability in 2026, according to graduate data

Latest

All the things you missed in Freshers’ Week (but can still do this term)

Alice Chinchen

“Fresher” is a mindset x

Meet the students fighting for a plant-based Leeds University

Lucy Eason

‘We want to show that the university shouldn’t be afraid to make these changes because they do have student support.’

Missing Stars Hollow? These Manchester spots are giving serious Gilmore Girls energy

Ajla Gasal

Here’s where to go for your Luke’s Diner and Kim’s Antiques needs

Mourning being a fresher? Here’s our tips for second year at the University of Birmingham

Holly Godley

Adjusting from the Vale to Smelly Oak can feel pretty rough, but our guide will help you settle right in

uk university subjects employability employable here is a student in an art gallery newcastle university and a medicine student

Are art students stuffed? The most employable university subjects, ranked by graduate data

Claudia Cox

Only 72 per cent of grads find full-time employment or education

Finalist Kenny outlines what he’d love to change about Traitors, and I think we all agree

Kieran Galpin

‘It makes the game much more fun’

I came for The Celebrity Traitors. I stayed for Hannah Fry – the kind of role model we need more of

Ellissa Bain

I want to go for a pint with her

Completed £1.5m Lancaster scheme will boost water quality in River Lune

Charlotte Hutchinson

The completed project has ‘recycled redundant assets to create 92,000 litres of stormwater storage’

Idaho murders roommate files motion requesting face be blurred in new footage after harassment

Ellissa Bain

The city of Moscow was sued to release the unseen records

Richest gay men in the world as billionaire, 83, gets back with much younger ex after divorce

Kieran Galpin

Sadly, the richest is as wealthy as he is horrible

uk universities merging

A brief history of cash-strapped UK universities merging – and which could be next

Claudia Cox

King’s College London will merge with Cranfield University

Leigh-Anne reveals her final Celebrity Traitors words were cut from the BBC broadcast

Hebe Hancock

She made a cheeky comment

These are men you’re guaranteed to encounter at university in Leeds

phoebe postlethwaite

From the underground DJs to the weekly Warehouse attendees, here are all the men you’ll meet

Man arrested following death of passenger in car crash near Lancaster University

Laana Ashraf

The collision on Saturday 31st October resulted in the death of 88-year-old Alan Williamson

Sister of 20-year-old pilot in private jet crash speaks out and condemns ‘disrespectful’ posts

Kieran Galpin

‘Please, this is the hardest moment’

Netflix series examines case of 18-year-old missing girl, with links to Amy Bradley

Hayley Soen

The three-part documentary is out now

James Blunt reveals Romesh Ranganathan donated to his charity after banishing him on Traitors

Hebe Hancock

They’re both so wholesome

Why Green Boots still hasn’t been recovered from Everest months after deadline passed

Ellissa Bain

The gruelling repatriation mission was supposed to take place this summer

Keep quiet to absolutely nothing: Celebrity Traitors stars reveal what they’d do differently

Kieran Galpin

Hannah Fry is fully ready to renounce her PhD

Gary has addressed his ‘unfair’ Bake Off exit, after people insisted he deserved to stay

Hebe Hancock

Gary, we ride at dawn