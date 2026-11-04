The Love Is Blind US S11 cast already on Cameo, and how much they charge

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Apparently Cameo is still a thing in 2026, because the Love Is Blind season 11 cast are piling on the platform. Here’s who’s signed up, and how much they’re all daring to charge for videos.

Morrey Eglin

Yup, that’s that guy from the pods. His bio reads: “Morrey from Love Is Blind. 6’5” and still couldn’t see the red flags. Book me for birthdays, roasts, or to tell your friend her boyfriend sucks.” Morrey has tagged himself under “boxing” and “entrepreneurs”.

His videos average at 36 seconds long, but they’re at the cheaper end. A personal video costs £14.81, and a business video costs £333.28.

Erika Ellis

Erika made a Cameo profile on 29th September. That’s a day before the season 11 cast were announced on Instagram. Her messages cost £2.21, her personal videos cost £18.52 and her business videos cost £166.64. Woah, that’s, like, almost reasonable!

Michaella Giorgio

Well, she is the woman of the moment. Michaella signed up for Cameo on 28th October. Her profile describes her as a “Love Is Blind season 11 DUD”, as a cheeky dig at Rob.

Right now, you can pay £29.63 for a personal video (with an average length of one minute and three seconds), or £2.21 for a message. Michaella has signed up for “real-time pricing” – so she’ll make four more videos for this amount of money, then her rate will go up based on demand.

Some genius paid Michaella to make a video about what happens at the reunion – apparently we’ll be getting an update on her and the beekeeper.

Benita Paloja

Remember Benita from the pods? I don’t! But if you would like her to make a Cameo video for you (with an average length of 47 seconds), you’ll need to cough up at least £55.55. She’s also charging upwards of £499.93 for business videos. Really.

Aneha Singh

Aneha sure is organised, because she made a Cameo profile on 28th September. That’s over two weeks before the first batch of Love Is Blind season 11 episodes dropped on Netflix.

She’s charging £3,70 for texts, £29.63 for personal videos, and £266.63 for business videos. The average video length is 36 seconds.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix