The Tab
love is blind season 11 s11 cameo cameos etc

The Love Is Blind US S11 cast already on Cameo, and how much they charge

Benita from the pods charges £499.93

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Apparently Cameo is still a thing in 2026, because the Love Is Blind season 11 cast are piling on the platform. Here’s who’s signed up, and how much they’re all daring to charge for videos.

Morrey Eglin

morrey from the pods

(Image via Cameo)

Yup, that’s that guy from the pods. His bio reads: “Morrey from Love Is Blind. 6’5” and still couldn’t see the red flags. Book me for birthdays, roasts, or to tell your friend her boyfriend sucks.” Morrey has tagged himself under “boxing” and “entrepreneurs”.

His videos average at 36 seconds long, but they’re at the cheaper end. A personal video costs £14.81, and a business video costs £333.28.

Erika Ellis

love is blind season 11 erika

(Image via Cameo)

Erika made a Cameo profile on 29th September. That’s a day before the season 11 cast were announced on Instagram. Her messages cost £2.21, her personal videos cost £18.52 and her business videos cost £166.64. Woah, that’s, like, almost reasonable!

Michaella Giorgio

michaella love is blind cameo

(Image via Cameo)

Well, she is the woman of the moment. Michaella signed up for Cameo on 28th October. Her profile describes her as a “Love Is Blind season 11 DUD”, as a cheeky dig at Rob.

Right now, you can pay £29.63 for a personal video (with an average length of one minute and three seconds), or £2.21 for a message. Michaella has signed up for “real-time pricing” – so she’ll make four more videos for this amount of money, then her rate will go up based on demand.

Some genius paid Michaella to make a video about what happens at the reunion – apparently we’ll be getting an update on her and the beekeeper.

Benita Paloja

cameo love is blind benita

(Image via Cameo)

Remember Benita from the pods? I don’t! But if you would like her to make a Cameo video for you (with an average length of 47 seconds), you’ll need to cough up at least £55.55. She’s also charging upwards of £499.93 for business videos. Really.

Aneha Singh

aneha love is blind season 11

(Image via Cameo)

Aneha sure is organised, because she made a Cameo profile on 28th September. That’s over two weeks before the first batch of Love Is Blind season 11 episodes dropped on Netflix.

She’s charging £3,70 for texts, £29.63 for personal videos, and £266.63 for business videos. The average video length is 36 seconds.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured images via Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Steel meets Dragon in Pokémon GO’s global Wild Area event, and it’s not to be missed

Exclusive Pokémon, gripping battles AND free stuff?! I'm sold

Pokémon GO

Read Next

Rob from Love Is Blind addresses ‘crash out’ on the show and further tries to defend his actions

There’s actually been an update on Michaella and the beekeeper after Love Is Blind season 11

love is blind us and uk

The most successful versions of Love Is Blind, ranked by how many couples get married

Latest
love is blind season 11 s11 cameo cameos etc

The Love Is Blind US S11 cast already on Cameo, and how much they charge

Claudia Cox

Benita from the pods charges £499.93

Three huge bombshells that are set to come out at the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion

Hayley Soen

A lot has happened since filming ended

love is blind season 11 blake and erika split

Love Is Blind’s Erika and Blake broke up after ‘direct conversations’ about ‘finances’

Claudia Cox

‘The math wasn’t really mathing’

Former cast member breaks down exactly how couples plan their weddings on Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

She’s clarified exactly how much input they have

Things to do when you have a friend visiting York

Sarah Jayne Cornes

Why not share the love of York and be the ultimate tour guide

All the things you missed in Freshers’ Week (but can still do this term)

Alice Chinchen

“Fresher” is a mindset x

Meet the students fighting for a plant-based Leeds University

Lucy Eason

‘We want to show that the university shouldn’t be afraid to make these changes because they do have student support.’

Missing Stars Hollow? These Manchester spots are giving serious Gilmore Girls energy

Ajla Gasal

Here’s where to go for your Luke’s Diner and Kim’s Antiques needs

Mourning being a fresher? Here’s our tips for second year at the University of Birmingham

Holly Godley

Adjusting from the Vale to Smelly Oak can feel pretty rough, but our guide will help you settle right in

uk university subjects employability employable here is a student in an art gallery newcastle university and a medicine student

Are art students stuffed? The most employable university subjects, ranked by graduate data

Claudia Cox

Only 72 per cent of grads find full-time employment or education

Finalist Kenny outlines what he’d love to change about Traitors, and I think we all agree

Kieran Galpin

‘It makes the game much more fun’

I came for The Celebrity Traitors. I stayed for Hannah Fry – the kind of role model we need more of

Ellissa Bain

I want to go for a pint with her

Completed £1.5m Lancaster scheme will boost water quality in River Lune

Charlotte Hutchinson

The completed project has ‘recycled redundant assets to create 92,000 litres of stormwater storage’

Idaho murders roommate files motion requesting face be blurred in new footage after harassment

Ellissa Bain

The city of Moscow was sued to release the unseen records

Richest gay men in the world as billionaire, 83, gets back with much younger ex after divorce

Kieran Galpin

Sadly, the richest is as wealthy as he is horrible

uk universities merging

A brief history of cash-strapped UK universities merging – and which could be next

Claudia Cox

King’s College London will merge with Cranfield University

Leigh-Anne reveals her final Celebrity Traitors words were cut from the BBC broadcast

Hebe Hancock

She made a cheeky comment

These are men you’re guaranteed to encounter at university in Leeds

phoebe postlethwaite

From the underground DJs to the weekly Warehouse attendees, here are all the men you’ll meet

Man arrested following death of passenger in car crash near Lancaster University

Laana Ashraf

The collision on Saturday 31st October resulted in the death of 88-year-old Alan Williamson

Sister of 20-year-old pilot in private jet crash speaks out and condemns ‘disrespectful’ posts

Kieran Galpin

‘Please, this is the hardest moment’