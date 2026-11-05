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How Christa Pike’s fate might now have been sealed by the US midterm elections

The new governor has strong opinions

Hayley Soen | News

Last week, the first breakthrough in what might happen next for convicted killer Christa Pike appeared to happen. Ever since she survived two doses of lethal injection in September, people have been wondering what the state will do next. Now, following the US midterm elections, this might have changed.

The most likely next options had seemed to be: Her sentence being reduced to life without a chance of parole (which her lawyers are seeking), or a further execution attempt, be that lethal injection or another method. 

Last week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee indicated that Pike’s death sentence will likely remain the same, unless challenged by the courts. The Governor had halted executions in the state for the rest of the year, while an investigation took place. 

When asked whether the state will try to execute Pike again, or if he would instead commute her sentence to life in prison, he said: “As it relates to a particular individual like Christa Pike and her crime, she’s still incarcerated under the laws of the State of Tennessee. I suspect her sentence will be the same as before unless determined otherwise by the courts.”

But now, this might have changed. The US midterms have just happened, and Governor Bill Lee has been replaced. The newly elected Governor is Republican Marsha Blackburn, and she has strong opinions on the case. 

Marsha Blackburn won at the elections and has opinions on Christa Pike

Marsha Blackburn, via Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Blackburn has previously insisted the failed execution of Christa Pike should not stop the state from carrying out death sentences. As per The Sun, Blackburn, who will become Tennessee’s first female governor when she takes office in January, has called for greater use of the electric chair. 

In a statement issued after the failed execution of Pike, Blackburn said: “This situation is tragic. Christa Pike should have been executed long ago. Now, this botched process is extending the pain for the family of Colleen Slemmer.”

She called for an investigation and then added “bring back the electric chair and deliver justice for these victims swiftly.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via InsideEdition

More on: News Politics US
Hayley Soen | News
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