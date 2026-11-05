Opening soon! Three new food spots coming to Cambridge this winter

Burgers. Brunch. Sushi. The food scene in Cambridge just keeps getting better

4 hours ago

Two weeks ago, I wrote about my current favourite food spots in Cambridge. Excitingly, there are a selection of fantastic restaurants opening soon in the city! And, what’s more thrilling than new flavours bursting onto the scene of this vibrant student hub?

I have investigated three locations that every Cambridge student will be buzzing with enthusiasm to visit.

1. The Beefy Boys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devon & food lover✨🌸 (@devonfoodloverog)

The Beefy Boys has announced that it is opening their eighth location in the country before Christmas. The successful hit restaurant will be arriving on Bene’t Street Cambridge, gracing the city centre with its exciting menu of indulgent, high quality burgers.

But it doesn’t stop at burgers. The restaurant also offers luxurious loaded fries, mouth-watering wings, and a range of vegetarian and vegan options, ensuring that the feasting experience will be fantastic for everybody.

The restaurant prides itself on using one hundred percent grass-fed, locally-sourced beef from Hertfordshire, guaranteeing that only the best quality meat is plated up.

If you are looking to spice up your meal- perhaps you are reuniting with friends or dining in celebration, The Beefy Boys also serves alcoholic “hard shakes” and hand mixed cocktails.

With all seven currently open locations scoring above 4.2/ 5 starts on trip advisor, it is unsurprising that the brand boasts the best National Burger Award of 2023, and came fourth place globally in the World’s Best Burger competition.

Penguin Random House Publisher, Sarah Lavelle, who works with The Beefy Boys on its books, has expressed her excitement for the Cambridge opening, commenting on Instagram “Cambridge is in for a treat!”

The arrival of the culinary champions is highly anticipated by both critics and locals, with Cambridge residents, such as one Instagram user commenting: “Buzzing for this, been torturous walking past the old Brewdog waiting for this to open!”

So, with a worldwide name coming to Cambridge, it is clear that excitement is in the air this winter.

Find more details about the launch here.

2. No.33

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No.33 is excited to open its third location. Claiming 35 Sidney Street, the family run, independent daytime food spot promises to deliver delicious breakfasts, brunches, and lunches to Cambridge.

The menu features extensive curated vegan and vegetarian options, alongside a wide selection of meat dishes. With both sweet and savoury options, this location will be sure to please your palate.

The menu includes British classics such as the Bacon Roll, and American Diner favourites such as Pancakes, the BBQ Pulled Pork Bun, and Cajun fries. However, the Modern British brunch comes with a variety of global fusion influences.

For the more experimental folk, the menu boasts Italian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Greek, Turkish, and Korean inspired dishes. There is something for every appetite or mood.

The drinks menu includes a selection of craft soft drinks, as well as coffees, teas, and specialty drinks (matcha girlies, keep your eyes peeled).

Fancy an alcoholic beverage? The menu includes brunch classics such as Prosecco and Mimosa, alongside a variety of cocktails, spritz drinks, and ciders/beers.

With the other venues scoring 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor, and winning the 2026 Traveler’s Choice Award, it is obvious that anticipation is high in Cambridge amongst seasoned foodies and locals alike.

@bethie.mikoh, a previous patron of the Norwich No.33 branch, commented under the official opening announcement: “As a Norwich gal that moved to Cambridge, this is literally the best news. 😍✨🤍”

@thispiggyeats, a self-proclaimed “foodie advocating for independent businesses,” excitedly commented: “This is so exciting!”

@cambridge.cafeguide commented: “We had the chance to try your brunch in Norwich and it was definitely worth the wait! So lovely to hear you’re opening a branch in Cambridge too! Welcome to the city, we can’t wait to visit.”

It is evident that the Norwich branch has built a fan-base of avid No.33 enjoyers, and I hope that the Cambridge launch will bring this delicious, revered food spot popularity within our city.

Find more details about the opening and menu here.

3. Ryuki (now open)

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Perhaps, you are too excited to wait for these launches. Perhaps, you are hungry now. perhaps, sushi is your all time favourite cuisine.

Ryuki has announced it is now officially open for business!

This restaurant is one-of-a-kind, and is launching its first location. Claiming a picturesque spot on Cambridge Quayside, this gorgeous sushi restaurant will make for a spectacular date night location, intimate family dining experience, or elevated group gathering.

Offering dine in and take away, lunch and dinner service, a licensed bar and dining experience, and even a bubble tea menu, this spot has it all. The menu includes sushi, sashimi, ramen, bento boxes, and far more. You are bound to feel spoiled for choice.

With a minimalist, spacious, and modern bright interior, the restaurant promises a sleek and aesthetic dining experience. The menu, blending classic and contemporary dishes reflects this, making this a great pick for young, culinarily adventurous students.

The 12-year Head Chef of Teri Aki is joining the team, meaning that you are sure to be served dishes crafted with, not just skill, but rich experience.

Find further information about bookings, the menu, and opening times here.

So, if you are looking for a new spot to spruce up your Cambridge food repertoire, look no further. I hope you enjoy these picks.

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Featured image via Instagram @cafe_no33