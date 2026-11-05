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The Celebrity Traitors’ Kenny made plan with Maya to banish her at the final roundtable

She knew he was going to throw her under the bus

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Kenny from The Celebrity Traitors has spoken out about his plan to throw his fellow Traitor Maya Jama under the bus and banish her at the final roundtable, which she knew about. 

It was looking like a firm Traitors win right up until the final episode, where everyone suddenly turned on Maya following James Acaster’s exit. To protect himself and try not to raise suspicion, Kenny voted for Maya too, and it turns out they’d already planned the whole thing. 

Speaking on Romesh Ranganathan’s BBC Radio 2 show this week, Kenny revealed he had two plans. If Maya defended herself well at the round table, he’d vote for Romesh. But if she didn’t, her name was getting written on that blackboard. 

“Yes, I did [speak to Maya about voting for her]. I said there was a huge possibility that would be happening at the table,” Kenny said. “I made her aware. Yeah, she was aware. She was aware that it could happen.

“If she was able to defend herself well, then I would have… I’m sorry Romesh… then I would have started to look at you as someone else that I would have voted for at the table.

It didn’t mean he didn’t feel bad, though. Kenny said on BBC Radio 1: “Voting Maya out was terrible because I really wanted us to win together as Team Traitors, but I just think it was difficult.

“Once the library and perfume theory was established, I was just like ‘Mate, I don’t know how I can possibly defend Maya here’. To make myself somewhat have a chance at Team Traitors winning, I had to go for her.”

It didn’t matter in the end though, because Bash and Romesh cracked down on Kenny.

“I was very surprised that Bash voted for me, because he kept saying I trust you, I trust you,” he said. “But I think by the time it gets to the end game, you can trust everyone, but it becomes about degrees of trust, and I think that’s where I didn’t play it right.”

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. Featured image credit: BBC

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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