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Ouch, Joanne McNally is in trouble with the BBC after ‘juicy’ Celebrity Traitors podcast episode

‘We’d be taken to the gallows’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Joanne McNally and her vibrant personality were a hit on The Celebrity Traitors, but now that chatty Cathy energy has landed her in the doghouse with the BBC. Oops. 

It’s hard to describe Joanne McNally’s chaotic energy on The Celebrity Traitors, simply because you never knew what she was going to say next. One minute she was backing an obviously Traitorous Richard E. Grant, and the next she’s digging her own grave by seemingly admitting to being a Traitor. She wasn’t. 

Outside of the show, the comedian has a hit podcast with Vogue Williams called My Therapist Ghosted Me. She was hoping to dish on The Celebrity Traitors in more detail, but the BBC had other ideas. 

Joanne McNally promised listeners a Celebrity Traitors episode 

Though she has dished on a few details from her time on the reality TV show, including her jarring strategy, Joanne promised her listeners a more extensive deep dive. 

“Before we go too much further, we ought to reply to the, I think it is now, eight to nine thousand messages we’ve had, and rightly so, asking where that promised bonus extra episode went that was going to come out on Sunday,” producer Joe Attewell said in this week’s episode. 

“So, we recorded that on Friday afternoon. It was a tell all behind the scenes and all about Joanne’s experience on Celebrity Traitors.”

Co-host Vogue Williams was excited about the concept of the episode, revealing there were some majorly “juicy” details. 

“And I had spent ages on the research and the questions. I was finally getting to interview McNally. And I was very dusty hungover but I was still there sweating away,” she said. 

Credit: My Therapist Ghosted Me/YouTube

Though the episode was filmed and fully edited at the end of last week, producer Joe joked they were “bundled roughly into a BBC van” and told off. Apparently, “just about everything that had been spoken about on the podcast was a violation of contracts that had been signed.”

“We’d be taken to the gallows!” Joanne laughed as Vogue added, “Turns out we can’t say whatever we want. Sometimes you’re not allowed to, but it was juicy!”

But that leaves me with one burning question: What the hell were they about to reveal? 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: BBC Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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