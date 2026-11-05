Five ideas to enhance Bonfire Night as a student

5 hours ago

Bonfire night is often the forgotten and overlooked celebration within the autumn season, but it still has the potential to be a wholesome and beautiful evening. Whilst it celebrates a man trying to blow up Parliament in the 1600s, an event that seems very alienated from the present, it presents an amazing opportunity to make memories and enjoy the company of others. Due to its overshadowed nature, aside from watching the fireworks there seemingly isn’t a lot else to do. However, here are some ideas just to enhance the day or evening and embrace the potential of the autumn season, regardless of what you decide to do on the day.

Observatory hill

The most renowned spot for watching fireworks in Durham is Observatory hill. Located near St Mary’s College, the hill provides gorgeous views of the Durham skyline and Cathedral. This makes it the obvious place to trek up to watch the sky full of fireworks and admire the gorgeous architecture of the city centre. It is also a perfect place to watch with friends as you can bring picnic blankets, drinks and snacks to turn it into a cosy evening. It also puts you at a safe distance from any hazards that can occur, allowing you to watch fireworks in comfort for free.

Cosy drinks

Part of what makes autumn so cosy is the hot drinks, which can be used to better your bonfire night memories. Whether you bring them in a thermal flask to Observatory Hill or curl up with your favourite mug by your bedroom window, having a tea, hot chocolate or coffee will help you survive the cold, whilst also really comfort you whilst you watch the fireworks. It’s a small detail, but they become a necessity within the colder months for a little bit of joy.

Making decorations

Whilst pumpkins are still rotting from Halloween and “BEWARE” tape is hanging off windows, there are not usually decorations put up for bonfire night. However, this does not mean that we shouldn’t. It’s unconventional, but making something or even hanging up streamers can be used to add a bit of colour and joy in your flat or house. Even if it ends up blending into your other decorations, it still fulfils an excuse to make a space more visually appeasing. Setting everything up can become a bonding experience between you and your friends or flatmates, and it creates an excuse just to get excited about something, even if it does not mean that much in the long-run.

The Hill Colleges

Being at a distance from the city centre, lots of the hill colleges provide a perfect space to watch the fireworks and have a college bar crawl. The mound at Josephine Butler or the outside the bar at St Aidan’s gives a beautiful and clear view of the sky and the cathedral, providing a gorgeous backdrop to watch fireworks. It also provides the perfect excuse to go on a college bar crawl and try the different college drinks along the way.

Photoshoots and late-night picnics

If you are planning on travelling somewhere to watch the fireworks, it gives you a great excuse to make a social event out of it. Whether it’s bringing snacks and drinks to yap with friends or taking pictures of yourself and the sky, small events and details can really turn the night into something meaningful beyond just the fireworks. There is a crisp, autumn ambience that should be taken advantage of at this time of year, giving the perfect opportunity to create memories with people and get to know them better through turning the night into more of an occasion.

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