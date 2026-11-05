James Blunt is still defending his Celebrity Traitors castmates in the most unexpected way

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Celebrity Traitors may be over, but James Blunt clearly hasn’t finished having his say about everything that went down in the castle.

Since the series wrapped up, the singer has been particularly vocal about his experience, popping up in interviews and even replying directly to people discussing the show on X. His post-Traitors social media activity is becoming entertainment in itself.

One of the biggest talking points has been James Acaster’s last-minute confession that he was a Traitor in the penultimate episode. James Blunt has since shared more details about what happened in the unaired Round Table scenes that led up to the comedian finally admitting everything.

Earlier this week, Blunt explained that viewers “didn’t see the full extent” of Acaster being questioned by the other contestants. He also insisted the comedian “didn’t fall on his sword”, suggesting there was more going on behind the scenes than made it into the final edit.

He even hinted that Acaster had been caught out telling a fib about the perfume bottle involved in one of the murders.

It’s not just interviews where Blunt has been sharing his thoughts. While the series was still airing, he was also personally getting involved in conversations about his fellow contestants on X.

james blunt showing up as least media trained and talking about james acaster, never thought I’d thank james blunt but thank you for finally clearing stuff up just a bit for the idiots online — r4ining || amy ⛸️🧊⁶³ (@R4iningx) November 3, 2026

After one person questioned Michael Sheen’s behaviour towards Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Aharon, writing: “It brings me no pleasure to report that Michael sheen doesn’t come across that well in Celebrity Traitors in regards to how he treats Leigh-Anne and Sharon.”

Blunt appeared to have a rather different experience of the actor. Responding directly to the post, he defended his former castle companion, with a screenshot shared by the original poster showing his reply: “My experience of him he was only lovely and caring”.

since tweeting this I have spoken with James Blunt and this has been debunked but I am still a James Acaster defender until I die 🫡 — liv (@girlsjustflyin) November 4, 2026

Another person suggested that Sheen had put Acaster under considerable pressure after realising the comedian might be a Traitor. They wrote: “I feel like once Michael realised he was onto James, he absolutely hounded him into a state of complete panic & anxiety. I think Maya’s reaction here is genuine contempt for a man who has likely caused one of the people she was closest to in the castle to reach breaking point”.

The original poster later returned with an update, revealing they’d spoken to Blunt about the situation and had changed their mind on some of the speculation.

They wrote: “Since tweeting this I have spoken with James Blunt and this has been debunked but I am still a James Acaster defender until I die”.

Basically, Blunt has been doing a fair amount of post-show damage control, messaging people directly and offering his own perspective on what actually happened inside the castle.

Someone needs to tell him the round table is closed.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC