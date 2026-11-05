Drew Starkey pegged to replace Channing Tatum in one of Hollywood’s most uncastable roles

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As the Marvel Cinematic Universe soldiers on with its X-Men casting, Drew Starkey’s name has popped up a number of times in connection with characters like Cyclops, Angel, Gambit, and even a younger version of Charles Xavier.

With Doomsday fast approaching, Fox’s X-Men are no doubt about to die in glorious fashion, thereby making way for the new slate of characters. We’ve already met our Jean Grey, Sadie Sink, in the latest Spider-Man film, and other roles have already been cast. So far, we’ve got Kit Connor as Cyclops, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, and Adam Driver as Mr Sinister.

Drew Starkey is reportedly going to be Gambit

In 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Channing Tatum was introduced as Gambit. At the time, it was fun, largely because Channing Tatum famously missed out on playing the character during the Fox era. However, by the end of the film, it was so f**king painful to watch him.

In the comics and other TV shows and films, Gambit is a Cajun mutant from Louisiana with the ability to charge (and explode) most things with kinetic energy. He often uses playing cards as weapons in addition to a bo staff.

Much like Nightwing in the DC universe, Gambit has legions of thirsty fans online. He’s hot, to put it mildly, and his tortured relationship with Rogue is regarded as top-tier, even though they can’t touch most of the time. Unfortunately, both times he’s been portrayed in film, by Channing and Taylor Kitsch, haven’t really hit home.

Channing Tatum is due to reprise his role in Doomsday, even though his take on the character is painful. The accent is cheesy, he doesn’t look the part, and it’s difficult to watch. Some feared he would stick around for the next leg of the X-Men in the MCU, but now Drew Starkey has been pegged to replace him.

THIS BETTER BE REAL OMGGGG DREW IS PERFECT FOR GAMBIT IMO!!!!!!!!!!! IM NOT EXAGGERATING BTW https://t.co/kjOGILIaqX — ery (@FAIRYODDPENlS) November 5, 2026

Though initially rumoured to be in the running for Cyclops, which went to Kit Connor, the same leakers on social media quickly rejected that idea. It was for another role, they claimed, and now somewhat reputable sources have claimed that role is Gambit. The internet is THRILLED by the concept.

“Yeah I’m eating this Rogue and Gambit pairing up,” one person said alongside a picture of Drew and Inde Navarrette, who is playing the love interest Rogue.

Another person wrote: “Peak casting if they do it.”

Already, people are using AI to put Drew in Gambit’s iconic costume – complete with glowing purply pink eyes.

Marvel has been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: Lisa O’Connor/Shutterstock