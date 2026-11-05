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Romesh confronts Leigh-Anne over her brutal Round Table comments after Celebrity Traitors

He got his own back

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Celebrity Traitors might have put some friendships to the test, but it turns out Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Romesh Ranganathan came away from the castle with a friendship that is very much still going strong.

Via BBC

Despite being on opposite sides of some pretty brutal banishment decisions, the pair clearly grew close during their time on the show. And, judging by a recent conversation, there’s absolutely no lingering bad blood between them.

Romesh played as a Faithful throughout the competition, eventually making it all the way to the final and winning alongside Bash. Leigh-Anne also made an impressive run, reaching the final six as the last woman standing before being banished after King Kenny turned against her.

One particularly sweet moment came when Leigh-Anne voted for Romesh and he immediately gave her a huge hug after realising she’d been following her instincts rather than secretly working against him.

Speaking about their friendship to Harpers Bazaar, Leigh-Anne admitted the decision to vote for him genuinely kept her up at night.

“With Romesh, I lost sleep over [my vote for him] because I love him so much, but I was following my gut. But Romesh knew I was Faithful, and when he gave me a huge hug right after, it meant the world. I’ve made friends for life.”

Via BBC

She also opened up about whether there were any hard feelings following the final, where Kenny voted against her despite their alliance, while she had previously voted to banish Romesh.

“Oh, we’re all so good now! Even when Kenny voted for me, I didn’t think he was a Traitor – I just thought he was following the boys. But, I was gutted and I didn’t help myself when I didn’t vote for Maya.”

And it seems Romesh has been more than happy to remind Leigh-Anne about some of the things she said about him behind his back, too.

Appearing on Romesh’s Radio 2 show, Leigh-Anne was playfully confronted with her rather cutting assessment of his round table performances. Romesh joked that he no longer felt particularly guilty about voting to banish her after discovering what she’d said.

He told her: “I don’t feel that bad, because obviously I don’t know what you said about me until I watch the show. So I’m gonna read your exact words if you don’t mind… you said this verbatim: ‘Romesh has this amazing ability to say a lot at the [Round] Table, but not say that much’… How dare you!”

Via BBC

Leigh-Anne was quick to defend herself, responding: “I lost sleep over it because you know how much I adored you as well. I’dve loved to be at the end with you.”

While Celebrity Traitors might have ended with a few unexpected betrayals, at least these two have managed to take an actual friendship away from it.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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