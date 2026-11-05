Hear him out: Traitors winner Sebastian Croft reckons he knows why Maya flew under the radar, and it’s genius

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Despite murdering half the cast, Maya Jama managed to slide along unnoticed for most of The Celebrity Traitors season two.

Taking the complete opposite approach to Richard E. Grant, Maya Jama carefully shared theories with her fellow Traitors cast members without drawing too much attention to herself. She piped up at the roundtables, but almost always to jump on somebody else’s bandwagon.

In the final leg of the competition, though, this strategy came back to bite her. Names like Michael Sheen, Sebastian Croft, and James Blunt struggled to remember times when Maya had been vocal with her opinions. The suspicions culminated in Maya’s subsequent downfall. RIP queen.

Bash reckons this is how Maya Jama flew under the radar

After winning The Celebrity Traitors, which saw him gift his winnings to a queer refugee charity, Sebastian Croft sat down with BuzzFeed to discuss all things Traitors.

In the interview, he reacted to a viral tweet that said we would miss the outfit “serves” from Maya Jama and Leigh-Anne Pinnock each Thursday and Friday. Hard agree.

“Okay, firstly, I’m offended I’m not in this lineup,” he joked, which is fair, because his outfits were also top tier.

But looking at the picture made him think of a theory he had at the time, and it’s how Maya managed to stay under the radar at the roundtables.

“I actually have a theory. I haven’t developed it that much, but I basically think part of the reason Maya was able to say so little at the table was her outfits and her look,” he argued. “She had such a presence that people kind of forgot she wasn’t bringing that much to the table. She kind of just looked quite fab.”

Though unconfirmed and proboably not a conscious choice from Maya, because she always looks 10/10, the psychological element is really interesting. Did the Faithfuls just subconsciously brush over her because her “Moshi Monsters” outfits were so loud?

“I genuinely think that might have helped her at the roundtable,” Bash added.

Thoughts?

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Featured image credit: BBC