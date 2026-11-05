University of the Arts London student dies aged 20 years old

Junmo Jeong mother said he was ‘not isolated, nor was he disengaged from life’

5 hours ago

A University of the Arts London student, described by his family as “a young man of strong character, discipline and creativity,” has been found dead aged 20.

Junmo Jeong had been spending time with his friends at the Lethaby Gallery in London on 26th February when he suddenly left between 7pm and 8pm without saying goodbye.

A search was sparked after his sudden disappearance, with Junmo’s mother issuing an appeal for his return home.

Investigating officer DS Oliver Austin told coroner Katrina Hepburn that Junmo had developed feelings for a fellow university student, but they were not reciprocated. His flatmate told police the rejection had took place shortly before he disappeared.

The officer said Junmo’s flatmate explained: “It was unusual for him to go without saying anything. Junmo did like to travel on his own, but he would usually tell someone where he was going. This time, he did not.”

His concerned flatmate reported him missing to the Metropolitan Police the following day after being unable to reach Junmo.

DS Austin spoke to Junmo’s love interest who confirmed she had suggested that she and Junmo stop communicating.

However, messages between the two had been deleted so police were unable to confirm when exchange between them stopped.

The inquest heard Junmo had visited Dover before with friends in February. But for this trip, he brought no camping equipment, spare clothing or belongings, with his bank cards and ID remaining at his flat in London.

CCTV showed Junmo leaving the station alone, before camera coverage ended near Athol Terrace.

Kent Police took over the investigation on 1st March. On 3rd March, his body was spotted by a coastguard near St. Margaret’s Bay, near Dover.

Police found no evidence of suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement.

DS Austen told the inquest he believed Junmo may have travelled to the area to attempt suicide, based off of the single train ticket, lack of belongings and the recent rejection from the female student.

An inquest revealed that Junmo had been studying fashion design technology menswear at the London College of Fashion, at the University of the Arts London.

Junmo’s family have disputed this theory. In a statement read to the court, his mother said: “He was committed to his studies and took pride in his academic progress. He had clear plans for his education and long-term career. He was not isolated, nor was he disengaged from life.”

Junmo’s family pointed to the lack of CCTV showing what had happened.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

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