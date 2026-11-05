Fights, fainting, and freak-outs: The unaired Celebrity Traitors moments the BBC kept from us

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The Celebrity Traitors is a reality TV show at its core, so of course, there are so many unaired moments that the BBC chose not to include in the final cut.

For instance, I only recently learned that the roundtables on The Celebrity Traitors can go on for HOURS. We get the highlight reel, but that’s not the only thing the BBC thought we didn’t want to see.

As you’ll quickly learn, they’re very wrong. I would like the raw, unedited footage in my mailbox by week’s end, fyi.

Sebastian Croft required a medic during Celebrity Traitors

Early in the game, during the coffin-burying mission, Sebastian Croft was put to work by Ross Kemp. Well, it ran him ragged, so much so that a medic had to step in.

Bash said on his podcast: “Ross [Kemp] was locked in, being a superstar and really carrying the mission. Anyway got to the end and felt really lightheaded and fainted. Then I was sat there, and there was the medic, giving me water, and I was eating chocolate to get my blood sugar up

“And I look up, and there’s like Jerry and Richard [E Grant] looking at me like, you’re pathetic. This is so embarrassing.”

He said production did him a “favour” by not airing it.

Someone caught James Acaster in another unaired Traitors moment

Though Richard E. Grant famously outed himself as a Traitor right at the start of the show, he wasn’t the only star to play loose and fast with their innocence. Though Jerry Hall wasn’t a particularly powerful Faithful, she actually caught James red-handed in another unaired Celebrity Traitors moment.

“Jerry Hall went right up to me face to face, this close, accused me of being a traitor,” James said. “I think it might be me as well, Jerry. She went, ‘You’re very sneaky.’ I was like, ‘I am sneaky, and it could be me.’ And then she was like, ‘Mmm’, and then went away.”

There was lots of beef, allegedly

The normal version of The Traitors gets proper rowdy at times, with the players butting heads in a bid to get the cash prize. While the celeb version is a little more chill, that doesn’t mean there weren’t tensions that went unaired.

“The tension is coming across on screen, but it was just as bad if not worse when the cameras stopped rolling. It is a tense environment, and they are cut off from the outside world; it is hard for them to switch off even when they head back to their individual lodgings,” one source told The Mail on Sunday, claiming some were at each other’s throats. “They were constantly thinking about the game.”

In another moment, Julie Hesmondhalgh took advice from James Acaster to the rest of the group. James Blunt, barking up the wrong tree once again, then used this as a reason to banish her.

Of course, arguably the biggest off-screen beef of the season was between James Acaster, Rob Beckett, and Romesh Ranganathan – even though literally everyone claimed it never happened. We’ll leave it there.

Sharon Rooney went on mental health walks

Though we didn’t get to see it on The Traitors, Sharon Rooney went on walks around the grounds in a bid to “decompress” after a stressful day of investigating.

She told the BBC: “I would go on my daily walks around the castle on my own to just decompress a little and have a wee look in little secret hidey holes. I enjoyed every single minute of those quiet times!

“I would speak into my mic and say ‘I will be going on a walk later, and I hope you’ve left something in my hidey hole’ but they never ever did. I always thought I’d find a wee secret shield or something and I’m still a bit annoyed that I didn’t.”

The reason Sebastian’s name rarely came up

Besides a few red herrings from Maya, and the time Joanne simply chose violence, Sebastian’s name rarely came under the spotlight. That was even more true in the final episode, where literally everyone was grilled apart from the Heartstopper actor. But according to the man himself, the BBC cut a conversation where Michael Sheen essentially declared him innocent on all charges.

He explained: “And then I go, ‘I think there’s been an in plain sight murder,’ to Michael. And that was because it was taking way longer than it normally does. And then almost immediately, it was time to go.

“And that was actually a piece of information which I think is why I didn’t get a lot of heat towards the end. Michael was interrogating everyone. I don’t think he really interrogated me, because he was like, ‘No Traitor would point out that they thought an in plain sight murder was happening.’”

The James Acaster of it all

Right at the start of The Celebrity Traitors, sources spoke of James Acaster breaking down on set. That’s all we got for weeks, until the time came for the penultimate episode. After James Acaster admitted he was a traitor at the roundtable, people immediately clocked how heavily edited the moment was.

James Blunt later confirmed: “He was pinned to a post. We got him. We really, really got him. I think how that played out hasn’t really been revealed to you, but he didn’t just say, ‘Oh guys, you got me.’”

“No matter what really went on in that castle, you’re a victim to the edit,” he added.

Leigh-Anne’s final gut punch

Agree or disagree, the ending of The Celebrity Traitors felt like: “Let’s get rid of the girls.”

Granted, Maya Jama was a Traitor, but the rest of the girlies in the competition – bar Hannah Fry – were Faithful through and through.

When she was voted out in the final, Leigh-Anne Pinnock noted the testosterone in another unseen moment, jabbing: “Well, enjoy the boys’ club!”

Of course, there’s no doubt hundreds more examples in the hours and hours of footage the BBC keeps under lock and key.

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Featured image credit: BBC