Right, did Lorde and Jack Antonoff date? Lena Dunham drops shock revelation in new memoir

Time to get the PowerPoint out again

5 hours ago

Lena Dunham has once again sent everyone spiralling over Jack Antonoff and Lorde, thanks to a pretty loaded anecdote in her new memoir Famesick.

In the book, Dunham recalls her six-year relationship with Antonoff, and casually drops in a story about an unnamed “teen pop star” who got very close to him while they were still together. She describes walking in on the singer lying on their sofa, crying into Antonoff’s lap while he comforted her, writing that the moment was intimate enough to nearly make her emotional too.

Dunham doesn’t name the star, but she does note she was “too oblivious to be jealous” at the time, before later suggesting Antonoff may not have been sticking to their relationship boundaries as closely as she was.

Of course, people are once again convinced she’s talking about Lorde.

If this all sounds familiar, that’s because it is. The Lorde-Antonoff dating theory has been doing the rounds for years, and Dunham’s memoir has basically poured petrol on a long-burning fire.

The Lorde PowerPoint has officially risen from the dead

words come naturally to her, and so does humor i fear this part had me crying😭 pic.twitter.com/QV4N9YCPZw — drew (@drewgirlevil) April 14, 2026

Back when Dunham and Antonoff split in 2017, people became obsessed with trying to figure out what went wrong. Enter: the now-infamous viral PowerPoint that laid out a supposed timeline of Antonoff and Lorde’s relationship.

Dunham even references it in Famesick, admitting it was “so convincing” it made her question her own memory of events.

So what actually happened between Lena, Jack and Lorde?

Dunham and Antonoff started dating in 2012 and were together for around five years. During their relationship, Antonoff began working closely with Lorde, producing her 2017 album Melodrama. Around that time, speculation started brewing about how close the pair had become. Dunham and Antonoff split in December 2017, just months after the album’s release. By early 2018, Antonoff was rumoured to be seeing someone new.

Shortly after, he and Lorde were spotted together in Auckland looking very couple-y, and that was enough to fully launch the theory.

But did Lorde and Jack Antonoff actually date?

There’s no confirmed evidence that they ever did, and both have repeatedly denied it.

Lorde shut it down directly, telling people on X: “Jack and I are not dating, for the last time.” Antonoff was even more blunt, calling the rumours “dumb heteronormative gossip” and pushing back on people reducing his working relationships to romance.

Lorde has also described their bond as deeply collaborative but non-romantic, saying in interviews that he’s more like a long-term creative partner than anything else.

Basically, Dunham’s memoir doesn’t confirm anything, but it doesn’t exactly discourage the theory either. Thanks to one vague but very juicy anecdote, the Lorde PowerPoint era is back from the dead.

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Featured image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock