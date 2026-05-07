ITV releases heartbreaking statement following accidental death of TOWIE star Jake Hall

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ITV has released a statement following the death of former TOWIE star, Jake Hall. Earlier today, it was reported the reality star had been found dead aged 35, following a tragic accident at a villa in Majorca.

No arrests have been made, and currently the death is being treated as an accident. According to reports, Jake Hall, who found fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2015, was found with head injuries following a night out of partying. According to The Sun, police found him an a pool of blood, with head wounds caused by glass. It’s believed he may have smashed through a glass door.

Jake leaves behind a daughter, eight-year-old River, who he shares with Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Missé Beqiri. Following the news, ITV has shared a statement.

A rep for the channel told Metro: “Jake was a part of the TOWIE family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his friends and family following today’s very sad news.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

Police are said to have questioned four men and two women staying at the house, to assist with inquiries. Those questioned allegedly told officers the group had been on a night out all evening, and returned to the villa in the early hours of the morning.

A police source added: “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

An ongoing investigation is being led by the Spanish Civil Guard. A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

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