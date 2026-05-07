TOWIE star dies aged 35 after ‘tragic incident’ at villa party in Majorca

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TOWIE star Jake Hall has sadly been confirmed as dead following what has been described as a “tragic incident” at a party in a villa in Majorca. The former reality TV star was 35.

*This article contains details that may be distressing*.

Jake Hall, who found fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2015, was found dead at a Spanish holiday villa, with head injuries following a night out of partying. According to The Sun, police found him an a pool of blood, with head wounds caused by glass. It’s believed he may have smashed through a glass door. His death is being treated as an accident.

A source said: “Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting.” Jake leaves behind a daughter, who he shares with Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Missé Beqiri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

Police are now said to have questioned four men and two women staying at the house, to assist with inquiries. Those questioned allegedly told officers the group had been on a night out all evening, and returned to the villa in the early hours of the morning.

Nobody is currently being treated as a suspect. There have been no arrests, and an autopsy will take place in the Majorcan capital Palma.

A police source added: “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

An ongoing investigation is being led by the Spanish Civil Guard. A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

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