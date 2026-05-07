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Bec and Danny fully broke up after final MAFS Australia task but the whole thing was cut

They split after meeting their alternate matches

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Things went from bad to worse for Danny and Bec on MAFS Australia this week after he watched back the footage of her meeting her backup groom, and apparently, the couple fully broke up in unaired footage.

It all started when Danny watched Bec offer to take James’ phone number for Gia during lunch. Gia was getting on really well with her backup groom, and Danny accused Bec of “encouraging cheating” by enabling the whole thing. On the episode, we saw Bec walk out of the apartment after things got heated, but it was a lot worse than that.

According to an insider, Bec and Danny broke up after the argument, but none of it was shown. It was Bec who called things off with Danny in the unaired scenes, but he then “begged her to stay” and insisted he did want a future with her. So, they got back together and continued the experiment.

Credit: Channel Nine

The source told Chattr: “Bec left the apartment to get her thoughts together after their fight, and when she came back she told him she didn’t want to be with him anymore and that it was over. She believed he was using the Grass is Greener fight as a way to pave the way for a break-up at Final Vows, so she figured she may as well end things now rather than be humiliated at the end.

“But Danny begged her to stay. After the fight, when the cameras weren’t around, he gave her so much reassurance, he told her he wanted a future with her. He even started getting intimate with her more regularly, so she truly believed that he was very into her, despite the narrative that’s currently playing out on TV.”

Are they really going to make it through Final Vows? It will be a miracle if they do.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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