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One broke a major rule, so here are all the celebs who just attended Met Gala for first time

I’m so suprised she was allowed to attend

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The biggest event of the year, the Met Gala, took place last night and there were loads of celebrities who attended for the first time ever. Everyone’s talking about Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, who actually broke a major rule at the 2026 gala. So, here are all the first-timers who made their debut this year.

Blue Ivy Carter

Credit: John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

14-year-old Blue Ivy walked the red carpet with Beyonce and Jay-Z, which was a major moment because the mother hadn’t been to the gala since 2016. The teenager actually broke a huge rule by attending as children aren’t allowed at the Met Gala, and it’s usually strictly reserved for over-18s. How did she get an invite?!

Connor Storrie

Credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA/Shutterstock

After shooting to fame in the TV show Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie was invited to the 2026 Met Gala dressed in Saint Laurent, wearing a black polka dot top and black trousers. It’s been a huge year for him, and he was on Saturday Night Live to introduce Olivia Rodrigo just days earlier.

Hudson Williams

Credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA/Shutterstock

Connor obviously couldn’t attend without his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams, who stunned in a black and blue Balenciaga moment.

Jisoo

Credit: Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala this year too, wearing a glistening pink Dior sequin gown and a Cartier choker. She’s the woman of the moment!

Alysa Liu

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu went viral earlier this year after winning two gold medals at the Winter Olympics thanks to her wild stripy hair, and it got her invited to the biggest fashion event of the year. She wore a burgundy satin Louis Vuitton dress and looked absolutely stunning.

Sombr

Credit: John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Sombr has had a massive year after the release of his track back to friends, and went to the 2026 gala wearing a silver and black Valentino number, the brand he’s an ambassador for.

Tate McRae

Credit: Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

Another very fitting new invite was Tate McRae, who’s also absolutely killing it in the music scene. She looked like an actual goddess in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown.

Odessa A’Zion

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

And finally, the Met Gala wouldn’t be complete without Odessa A’Zion. She walked the carpet wearing a black Valentino number after shooting to fame in Marty Supreme.

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Featured image credit: Left – John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock. Middle – SARAH YENESEL/EPA/Shutterstock. Right – Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock.

More on: Beyoncé Celebrity Met Gala
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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