Um, two US pilots are being formally investigated for ‘meowing and woofing’ to air traffic control

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Two pilots are being investigated after audio emerged of them meowing and woofing when speaking to air traffic control. The two US pilots were caught whilst communicating with each other near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Sunday (12th April).

Clips of the exchange have gone viral, naturally, and they share the exact moment it happened. The videos have millions of views. In the air traffic audio, a controller quickly intervened. They could be heard saying: “You guys, you need to be professional.” But, the noises continued.

The meowing and barking noises carried on, and the controller stepped in again and said: “This is why you still fly an RJ.” This is a sly dig reference to regional jets, which pilots often see as a stepping stone to later flying for a major airline. Salty!

🚨#BREAKING: The FAA has announced that they will investigate an incident after two pilots were heard meowing and woofing on an emergency aviation frequency. pic.twitter.com/OkOdptf2lN — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2026

Following this, it’s been reported a formal investigation into what happened is now underway. According to ABC News, The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it will investigate the audio recording once it has been verified.

The FAA further told NBC News its regulations prohibit pilots in engaging in non-essential conversations when they are below 10,000 feet altitude. It added: “Conversations must be related to the safe operation of the aircraft. The FAA investigates all situations where pilots may have violated any regulation.”

Pilot Dennis Tajer told ABC News: “It’s not entertainment, it’s a serious frequency and it has a serious purpose. Anything that contaminates that with idle humour or any kind of schtick is not received well and it should stop. For the few individuals out there that do it: Stop, join us, stay safe and we’ll keep that frequency sacred and protected.”

I can’t quite believe this is a real story, but here we are.

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