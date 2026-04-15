The details we know of Kaitlin Armstrong’s sister, who she tried to impersonate to avoid arrest

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Kaitlin Armstrong fled the US after killing Moriah Wilson, with an elaborate plan to impersonate her sister and avoid arrest. And for a while, it worked. She managed to fly to Costa Rica on her sister’s passport, before she was finally caught.

On May 11th 2022, cyclist Moriah met up with her friend and ex-boyfriend, Colin Strickland. They went to grab some food, and chat about their mutual love of their shared sport. Colin had lied to his on-off girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, about where he was, which made her even more jealous than she had already been of his relationship with Moriah.

Armstrong had tracked Colin’s phone, and followed him as he dropped Moriah home, after the meet-up. She then went to the apartment where Moriah Wilson had been staying, and shot her dead.

She was later brought in by police, but just to help with inquiries and not as a suspect. But, this rattled Armstrong. She fled the country and headed to Costa Rica, using her sister Christine’s passport. There, she got plastic surgery to change her appearance and look more like her sister, to avoid arrest.

What do we actually know about Christine Armstrong, the sister of Kaitlin Armstrong?

Sisters Kaitlin and Christine Armstrong grew up in Livonia, Michigan. A few reports at the time of the murder detailed more about Christine Armstrong. She was 31 at the time, three years younger than Kaitlin. Christine is also known as Christie, and her social media profiles describe her as a former banker and marketing consultant.

According to Fox News in 2022, Christie Armstrong moved to New York, where the Camp Haven, a “sustainable retreat” about two hours from New York City, had listed her as a member of its communications team on its website. A man there told the publication that Kaitlin Armstrong would visit her sister.

The witness said Kaitlin had visited “right before the whole thing blew up” referencing the murder, and claimed Christine had cooperated with US marshals who they said had visited when the manhunt for Kaitlin was underway.

When Kaitlin Armstrong was arrested, two passports were found. One of the documents had her name, and the other seemingly belonged to her lookalike sister, Christine Elizabeth Armstrong. Christine is brunette, so Kaitlin had dyed her hair to look more like her younger sister.

The main question a lot of people have following the Netflix doc is if Kaitlin Armstrong spoke to her sister about what she was going to do when she took her passport. Still to this day, it is unclear if Christine was aware that her passport had been taken by her sister, and she has never faced any criminal charges.

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.