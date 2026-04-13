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The $15million lawsuit Moriah Wilson’s family won against Kaitlin Armstrong, that was cut by Netflix

There’s a dark reason they had to file it

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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A huge detail that was missed out of The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson on Netflix was that the cyclist’s family also won a huge lawsuit against her killer, Kaitlin Armstrong.

Kaitlin Armstrong shot Moriah Wilson in 2022, when she became jealous of the relationship she had with her boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Moriah and Connor had been out as friends, and Kaitlin tracked her boyfriend. When he dropped Moriah at the apartment she had been staying at, Kaitlin entered and shot her dead.

After fleeing to Costa Rica and getting plastic surgery in an attempt to evade arrest, Armstrong was arrested. In 2023, Armstrong was convicted of killing Moriah Wilson. It was said in the Netflix film that she was sentenced to 90 years in prison, and received a $10k fine imposed by the jury. However, what it missed was that there was a lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong, too.

Kaitlin Armstrong in The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson on Netflix

via Netflix

Moriah Wilson’s family also won a $15million lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong

In 2023, Armstrong appealed her sentence. Her legal team claimed she had been pregnant at the time of her arrest, so therefore should have had a more lenient sentence. She has since appealed again, but both were dismissed.

In the meantime, Moriah Wilson’s family launched a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong. Her parents, Karen and Eric Wilson, filed the suit in May 2024. They cited the costs of Moriah’s funeral and burial, as well as the emotional toll of her murder.

The lawsuit was also meant to prevent Armstrong from being able to profit from her story, such as selling book or TV deals about what she did.

Later in 2024, a judge awarded the Wilsons $15million in total. This was for “mental anguish, including emotional pain, torment and suffering from the death of [their] daughter” and exemplary damages.

$5million each went to both of Wilson’s parents, and another $5million for exemplary damages that “the Court determines sufficient to deter the same or similar actions.”

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Moriah Wilson Netflix True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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