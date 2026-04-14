The four chilling details about Kaitlin Armstrong that Netflix missed out of Moriah Wilson doc

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Netflix has recently released The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson, which tells the story of how the cyclist was brutally murdered at the hands of Kaitlin Armstrong.

On May 11th 2022, cyclist Moriah met up with her friend and ex-boyfriend, Colin Strickland. They went to grab some food, and chat about their mutual love of their shared sport. Colin had lied to his on-off girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, about where he was, which made her even more jealous than she had already been of his relationship with Moriah.

Armstrong had tracked Colin’s phone, and followed him as he dropped Moriah home, after the meet-up. She then went to the apartment where Moriah Wilson had been staying, and shot her dead. After going on the run, in 2023 Armstrong was convicted of killing Moriah Wilson.

The Netflix film covered most of the story, but a few key details about Kaitlin Armstrong were missed out.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s police interviews were worse than we saw

In the Netflix film, we saw Kaitlin Armstrong brought in by police. But at that time, she wasn’t being treated as a suspect. After these interviews, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica as she believed police were on to her.

In these police chats, Armstrong made no statement when she questioned about the video evidence of her Jeep being seen in the area. Investigators noted that she “turned her head and rolled her eyes in an angry manner” when asked about Moriah Wilson’s contact with Colin Strickland.

Armstrong was then released due to a technicality involving discrepancies between her date of birth in police records and the one listed on the warrant.

The full extent of the plastic surgery she got done to evade justice

After first being released, Armstrong used her sister’s passport to flee to Costa Rica. There, she got plastic surgery to change her appearance and look more like her sister, to avoid arrest.

Armstrong set up appointments to get work done under the name Allison Paige, and had multiple procedures. She spent $6,350 in total, getting the work done in Costa Rica with plastic surgeon Dr Jorge Badilla. Armstrong had a brow lift and nose job, and fillers in her lips and eyes. She also dyed her hair.

Kaitlin Armstrong has since appealed twice, and once because she claimed she was pregnant when arrested

In 2023, Armstrong appealed her 90-year sentence. Her legal team claimed she had been pregnant at the time of her arrest, so therefore should have had a more lenient sentence.

“Kaitlin has also been pregnant twice, one occasion of which was during or near the time of her arrest,” the filing, obtained by the Daily Mail, stated. “Considering the sentence here was for 90 years and a maximum fine, there should be no question that this mitigating evidence would have resulted in a more lenient punishment.”

She has since appealed again, but both were dismissed.

There was a whole lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong too

It was said in the Netflix film that she was sentenced to 90 years in prison, and received a $10k fine imposed by the jury. However, what it missed was that there was a lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong, too.

Moriah Wilson’s parents launched a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong. Karen and Eric Wilson filed the suit in May 2024. They cited the costs of Moriah’s funeral and burial, as well as the emotional toll of her murder. The lawsuit was also meant to prevent Armstrong from being able to profit from her story, such as selling book or TV deals about what she did.

Later in 2024, a judge awarded the Wilsons $15million in total. This was for “mental anguish, including emotional pain, torment and suffering from the death of [their] daughter” and exemplary damages.

$5million each went to both of Wilson’s parents, and another $5million for exemplary damages that “the Court determines sufficient to deter the same or similar actions.”

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.