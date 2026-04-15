Hey, you! The Exeter Tab is recruiting new editors – come join the fun and apply now

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Sunday 26th May

3 hours ago

The Exeter Tab is now recruiting for our 2026/27 editorial team, and we want you! Whether you’re interested in breaking news, writing fun stories, or creating content for socials, this is your chance to shape the next year of The Exeter Tab.

Applications for the upcoming year’s editorial team are now open. The positions available are: Editor-in-Chief, News Editor, Features Editor, Social Media Editor and TikTok Editor.

Applications are welcome from all students, regardless previous experience, year or degree. All that matters is you are a student at the University of Exeter.

While it is not necessary to have written for The Exeter Tab before, as there are editorial roles it would be great to see individuals with even a bit of journalistic experience. Either way, you will receive training from qualified editors from The Tab HQ to get you started.

Above all, we are eager to find students who are enthusiastic about all things Exeter, from the city to the ins and outs of student life.

Holding an editorial role at The Exeter Tab is an invaluable opportunity to gain experience in the world of journalism. It is an experience that can open many doors, and looks great on your CV.

You’ll also get the chance to write articles for our national site which attracts around nine million views per month, attend fun events with other Tab teams at our HQ in London.

So, if you’re ready to build your skills, grow your portfolio and be part of a team making real impact on campus, we’d love to hear from you.

Already convinced? Apply by filling out this form.

Here are the descriptions of all the available roles:

News Editor

This role requires you to stay informed and knowledgeable about all the latest news in Exeter, whether within the university or the surrounding city.

You will be responsible for ensuring The Exeter Tab continues to report on the biggest and most exciting stories around campus.

The fast-paced nature of news means you will need to be able to react to fast-paced and changing stories, working swiftly and efficiently to get them published.

The News Editor is in charge of creating news articles for The Exeter Tab, writing every week and assisting the Editor in Chief by editing articles.

You’ll be working on stories like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor, you’ll be in charge of writing and editing the most witty, fun and humorous feature pieces.

This role allows you to be creative and opinionated in your writing. You’ll be able to cover every aspect of student life from fashion and food to nightlife.

You will be working on a range of pieces: opinion pieces, fun guides, witty commentary on campus life, quizzes and any other fun stories.

It is important that you have a keen interest in everything relatable to Exeter students and know what’s relevant, interesting and funny to this specific student audience.

You will also support the Editor-in-Chief in coming up with pitches and article commissions each week, alongside editing and writing articles.

You’ll be working on stories like these:

Social Media Editor

The Social Media Editor will have creative control over our Instagram and Facebook. If you’ve got a talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to Exeter and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling, this one’s for you.

We are looking for someone who has a keen eye for the latest trends, aesthetics and memes. Alongside this, it would be preferable to have someone who is happy to be in front of the camera for supporting our TikTok Editor in video interviews and campus voxpops.

Your responsibilities involve advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged. You will also need to have an understanding of photo-editing sites such as Canva.

You’ll be creating posts like these:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tab Exeter (@thetab.exeter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tab Exeter (@thetab.exeter)

TikTok Editor

As the TikTok Editor, you will have creative control over The Exeter Tab’s TikTok page.

You will need to think of creative ways to grow our audience, incorporate the latest trends and audios into relatable Exeter content, as well as creating voxpops interviewing other students either on campus or on nights out.

This role is suitable for someone who is outgoing, loves talking to other students and enjoys creating fun TikTok content. You will also need to have an understanding of video editing.

You’ll be creating content like this:

Editor-in-Chief

As Editor-in-Chief you will be responsible for overseeing every article by The Exeter Tab and lead the direction of our coverage.

You will oversee the team and other editors. It is your responsibility to organise team meeting, as well as commission articles to the team and communicate with The Tab HQ.

In the week you’ll work with section editors to make sure we are breaking big stories and publishing entertaining features.

You will work closely with the Social Media Editor to ensure regular posting takes place, as well as be able to help create content.

Alongside this, you’ll be editing individual articles. This role is suited to somebody who is motivated, passionate to represent students and, above all, organised. You will need to be able to oversee all the moving parts of The Exeter Tab.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be an editor to The Exeter Tab, please apply on the Google Form below. We would love to hear from you and can’t wait to see how the 2026/27 team flourishes!